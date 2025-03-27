Real Madrid superstar played key role in securing deal for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold: Reports 

According to Relevo, Jude Bellingham has played a key role in facilitating Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential move from Liverpool to Real Madrid. The 26-year-old defender's contract with the Reds will expire this summer and he is reportedly set to join Los Blancos as a free agent.

As per reports, Los Blancos have been monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool since 2023.

Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, is the defender's teammate in the England national team. They are also reported to be close friends. Journalist Rodra P of Relevo has claimed that Bellingham spoke highly of Los Blancos to Arnold and guided the defender in his decision.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was promoted to Liverpool's senior team in 2016. So far, he has scored 22 goals and provided 87 assists for the Merseyside club in 349 appearances across competitions. He has won one Premier League title and one Champions League with the Reds.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending arrival pushes Real Madrid veteran towards the exit door – Reports

While Real Madrid look set to complete the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, the England international's arrival at the Spanish capital could be bad news for Lucas Vazquez.

Los Blancos have struggled with injuries this season, especially in defense. They lost their first-choice right-back, Dani Carvajal, to a season-ending injury in October, leaving only Vazquez as their only option.

The latter put in several unconvincing performances when used as a starter in the position, leaving doubts in Carlo Ancelotti’s mind. Federico Valverde has since been deployed in the position, especially during big games.

According to Relevo, there are serious doubts surrounding a contract extension for Lucas Vazquez at Real Madrid. This is further complicated by the impending arrival of Alexander-Arnold, which could push him further down the pecking order.

The report claims that Los Blancos will have a discussion about Vazquez's future in May and will decide whether to offer him a one-year contract extension.

