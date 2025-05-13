Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo refuses to play for club due to rift with Jude Bellingham and another teammates as details of rumored situation emerge

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is reportedly refusing to play for them due to an alleged rift with Jude Bellingham and other teammates, as per MARCA (via The Sun). The report further indicated that the Brazilian was aggrieved about the media hype around Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham's signing, which has taken the limelight away from him.

Despite Madrid's attacking inconsistency in their 4-3 loss to Barcelona last weekend, Rodrygo was an unused substitute. While Carlo Ancelotti claimed that the Brazilian waa recovering from an injury, MARCA alleged that Rodrygo had fallen out with his attacking partners.

Rodrygo reportedly wanted to be the main attacking figure together with Vinicius, but has been overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and Bellingham this term. Thus, the Brazilian feels ousted in Carlo Ancelotti's set-up, and he's reportedly willing to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Bellingham and Mbappe have reportedly not offended Rodrygo, MARCA claims that a misunderstanding have ensued between Rodrygo and Vinicius.

Amid the rumors, Rodrygo has been Real Madrid's preferred right-wing selection this term. In return, he has delivered 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

While his contractual commitment runs till June 2028, he remains on the radar of Manchester City and Arsenal.

"There is no problem with Rodrygo" - Real Madrid manager

Following Madrid's El Clásico loss to Barcelona on May 11, Carlo Ancelotti claimed that he didn't have any issue with Rodrygo. He claimed that the Brazilian was ill and couldn't recover to feature against the Blaugrana.

In a press briefing after the defeat to Barcelona, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"There is no problem with Rodrygo, he was sick, he tried to recover, but he's not well yet, so he didn't play."

In Rodrygo's absence against Barca, Arda Guler played on the right wing. However, the Turkiye international failed to influence the game and was overshadowed by Barca defenders.

Ancelotti subsequently replaced Guler after the first half, bringing on Brahim Diaz.

