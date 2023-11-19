Real Madrid superstar set to leave club and move to Saudi Arabia due to lack of game time - Reports

Renowned Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is reportedly considering a transition to the Saudi Pro League, as his playing time with the Spanish giants diminishes.

Spanish outlet SPORT (via GOAL) has revealed that Modric's tenure with Los Blancos is poised to conclude when his current contract expires at the season's end. Modric had previously declined a lucrative offer from a Saudi club, which purportedly stood at an astonishing £120 million per season.

However, he is now 38 and struggling to find playing time amidst a much younger Madrid squad. Hence, the end of his career seems to be aligning with a stint in Saudi Arabia. The Croatian legend, who last summer penned a one-year deal with Real Madrid, held convictions about his ongoing value at the club.

Nevertheless, his presence on the pitch has been noticeably limited this season. Of Real Madrid's 17 matches across competitions, Modric has been in the starting lineup in merely five games. He has been overshadowed by Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and the emergent Jude Bellingham, who has become a linchpin in Madrid's midfield and attack.

After a dozen years adorned with accolades at the Bernabeu, signs point to Modric seeking new horizons. However, any speculation of a January transfer has been categorically dismissed by Madrid's general director Jose Angel Sanchez, Real Madrid's general director. He firmly said (via GOAL):

"We have no open negotiations with the Saudi Arabian League for a possible departure in January nor any intention to sell him [Modric] at this time."

The teams in the Saudi Pro League rumored to be vying for Modric's signature include Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.

A potential Real Madrid move sits in Erling Haaland's future

Erling Haaland has been in the midst of substantial speculation about a future move to Real Madrid (via Metro). Los Blancos are reportedly eyeing a partnership between Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, which could herald a new era of dominance for the Spanish giants.

Haaland's trajectory has been meteoric since his transfer to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. The 23-year-old striker's record is nothing short of phenomenal, boasting 69 goals and 13 assists in 71 appearances for the Cityzens.

This impressive performance has not gone unnoticed at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid actively seeking a successor to the legendary Karim Benzema. However, his agent Rafaela Pimenta has asserted that the decision to leave Etihad would be entirely at Haaland's discretion.