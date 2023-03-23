Real Madrid superstar unsure of continuing at the Bernabeu as he ‘distrusts’ Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is unsure about continuing his career in the Spanish capital as he doesn't trust manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Since his 2014 move from Bayern Munich, Kroos has been a mainstay in the heart of Los Blancos' midfield. The German has made 402 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 27 goals and providing 88 assists.

Alongside Luka Modric and current Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, Kroos formed one of the best midfield partnerships in European football.

Kroos' future, however, is up in the air with his contract set to expire in the summer. While he has been offered a renewal, he doesn't want to play a bit-part role in the coming seasons. The 33-year-old reportedly 'distrusts' Ancelotti and wants guarantees regarding his role at the club.

According to reports, Kroos has offers from Manchester United, Manchester City, and even Saudi Arabia and the MLS. There are also rumors that he might hang up his boots at the end of the season.

While there is uncertainty over his future, Kroos has already made 37 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos spoke about his future

Dani Ceballos is another midfielder whose contract with Los Blancos will expire at the end of the season. He has played 31 games for the club this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists.

The Spaniard recently revealed that he is yet to agree on an extension with Real Madrid. He said (via Managing Madrid):

"I haven’t talked with Real Madrid about my extension. We have two interesting months ahead of us and I’m calm, it’s time to enjoy these two months. I would be making a mistake if I were to think about the extension, it’s time to enjoy football and take a step forward with Spain."

Ceballos also claimed that he has had talks with other clubs regarding a move at the end of the season. He said:

“I had some calls with other teams, but focusing on what’s happening outside of Madrid while we have three competitions left to play would be disrespectful towards my club, my teammates and my coach.”

Ceballos has reignited his career in recent months and has been able to establish himself as an important player in Ancelotti's team.

Poll : 0 votes