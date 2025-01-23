Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr's stance on potential exit amid Saudi world-record bid rumors comes to light: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. has reportedly revealed his stance on a potential exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. This comes amidst rumors that Saudi Arabian clubs are preparing a world-record bid for the Brazilian winger.

The 24-year-old has quickly grown to become one of the most instrumental players at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has taken over the mantle of players like Karim Benzema, just missing out on the Ballon d'Or award in 2024. This season, he has already hit double digits, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

These quality performances have brought interest from different quarters, including Saudi Arabia, who would like to sign the superstar on a mega-deal. According to reports from the Middle Eastern country, they are working towards offering €350 million to Real Madrid for him.

Trending

However, according to journalist Melchor Ruiz (via Madrid Universal), the attacker has no interest in an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. He has no plans to leave the club in the near future, and it is believed that he will look towards extending his contract, which ends in 2027.

The flock of Europe-based players moving to Saudi Arabia started in full swing after Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch in January 2023. The country has also taken advantage of this interest, which has seen them push to convince players like Mohamed Salah to complete their careers in the Gulf.

Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid's attacking display after win over RB Salzburg

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the Real Madrid attacking trident after their remarkable display against Red Bull Salzburg. The Austrian giants were at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday for their UEFA Champions League clash, eventually losing 5-1.

All three starting attacking players for Real Madrid found the net. Rodrygo Goes scored two goals in the first half, with one (23') coming just 11 minutes before the other (34'). Kylian Mbappe scored their third goal (48'). Vinicius Jr finished off the attacking display with a goal before the hour (55') and just over 20 minutes after (77').

Speaking about their goalscoring abilities, Carlo Ancelotti said to the press (via Sports Illustrated):

"Up front, everyone is linking up well and with these players we won't have any difficulty scoring goals. Offensively there is a lot of creativity and you have to be aware of how the players see the move. With Mbappé, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Bellingham we won't have any problems scoring."

Before they next return to the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos have an upcoming league match against Real Valladolid on January 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback