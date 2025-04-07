Real Madrid superstar Vinicius no longer holds untouchable status he once enjoyed at club as details emerge after penalty miss: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr is no longer considered untouchable for the Spanish giants following his recent decline in form, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian notably missed a crucial penalty in Los Blancos' 2-1 loss against Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday, April 5.

Vinicius Jr has failed to maintain consistency for Real Madrid this season, despite totalling 19 goals and 13 assists in 42 outings across competitions. The Brazilian has shown moments of brilliance, but has scored only thrice in the club's last 12 games.

According to the aforementioned report, Real Madrid no longer consider Vinicius Jr untouchable at the club. The Brazilian superstar was considered the face of the club until last season, when he also finished second in the Ballon d'Or race. However, his performance has deteriorated since then, with the missed penalty against Valencia seemingly the final nail in the coffin.

Further, Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 reportedly further complicated things in the dressing room. Despite a slow start, Mbappe has found his mojo back under Carlo Ancelotti and has been performing well. The Frenchman has 32 goals and four assists in 46 outings across competitions.

Mbappe's presence seemingly further affected Vinicius Jr's importance at the club. Moreover, he has yet to reach an agreement with the club about his contract, which runs out in June 2027. Saudi Arabian clubs have long been linked to the Brazilian as well.

If Vinicius wants to regain his untouchable status under Carlo Ancelotti, he will have to work on his game and return to his previous lethal form.

"I can’t imagine a Real Madrid without him" - Kylian Mbappe makes feelings clear about his relationship with Vinicius Jr amid reports of tension

L to R: Vini and Mbappe - Source: Getty

In an interview with La Sexta, Kylian Mbappe was asked to comment on his relationship with Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid. Recent reports have suggested there is tension between the two superstars. However, Mbappe did not add fuel to such rumors and said (via GOAL):

"The relationship is very good, it’s normal for people to talk about us, about two famous players who make a difference, but I came with the idea of playing with Vini. I can’t imagine a Real Madrid without Vini."

Mbappe added:

"We play well, we can be better. People expect more from us and that’s normal. We’re good together and it’s the most important part of the season. We’re going to try to help Madrid win as much as we can."

Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr have shared the pitch 39 times, combining for seven goals. The duo have already led the club to the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season. Moreover, the Spanish giants remain contenders in the Champions League, LaLiga, and the Copa del Rey.

