Real Madrid superstar wants salary close to what Cristiano Ronaldo earned at club to pen contract extension: Reports

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema wants a salary similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo was getting during his final season in Spain, as per Superdeporte (via El Nacional).

Benzema has emerged as the most important player at Madrid in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era. Since the Portuguese’s departure in 2018, the Frenchman has effortlessly steadied the ship, leading the team with match-winning goals and assists.

The 34-year-old was in the form of his life in the 2021-22 season, scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists in 46 games across competitions. His stellar performances in the Champions League (10 knockout goals and an assist) helped Madrid to their 14th European championship at the end of the season.

Benzema, who won the Pichichi award last season with 27 goals, has just over a year remaining on his contract (June 2023). Given his excellent displays, Real Madrid cannot fathom letting him leave for free at the end of his contract. Thus, renewal talks have already begun, but finding a middle ground is easier said than done.

Real Madrid Info ³⁵ @RMadridInfo Florentino: “I think Vinicius will be the Ballon d'Or, for sure. Same as Benzema who is going to be now.” Florentino: “I think Vinicius will be the Ballon d'Or, for sure. Same as Benzema who is going to be now.” https://t.co/xO4FcHZoTu

Benzema, who is well aware of his position in the team, reportedly wants a salary comparable to what Ronaldo received before leaving for Juventus in 2018. If he does not find agree to Real Madrid’s offer, Paris Saint-Germain could swoop in and take the No. 9 to the Parc des Princes. They have supposedly already given him an offer to become a PSG player in 2023.

Los Blancos are in no rush to close the deal, meaning further negotiations are set to take place in the coming months. The club do not want a bitter ending to the love affair with Benzema, but the potential for a conflict cannot be ruled out.

Karim Benzema has earned the right to be Real Madrid’s highest-paid player

With Marcelo set to depart at the end of the month, Karim Benzema is set to become the longest-serving first-teamer at the Santiago Bernabeu. Yet, despite his exemplary performances and longevity, he is not the team’s highest-paid player.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Rodrygo: "The reserve goalkeeper on the bench said 'he (Benzema) is going to chip it' I thought 'no... is he going to chip it in a serious match like that?' then he went there and chipped it." 🎙| Rodrygo: "The reserve goalkeeper on the bench said 'he (Benzema) is going to chip it' I thought 'no... is he going to chip it in a serious match like that?' then he went there and chipped it." https://t.co/xyfM9EdUh5

As per Salary Sport, Benzema is Los Blancos’ joint fourth-highest-paid player (excluding Gareth Bale who’ll depart in July). Eden Hazard, David Alaba, and Toni Kroos all earn more than him per week, while Luka Modric earns €319,850, same as Benzema.

Considering how well he’s fared since 2009, the former Lyon man certainly deserves a significant bump in salary. Unless they offer him that, it might be difficult to keep him beyond 2023.

