Real Madrid sweating over fitness of 3 stars ahead of Barcelona clash: Reports

Real Madrid could be without three crucial members of their squad for their game against Barcelona on Sunday. Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy all suffered injuries during the club's 3-0 victory over Mallorca on Monday. The trio could be set to miss the El Classico this weekend.

According to Marca, Karim Benzema picked up a calf injury after scoring a brace against Mallorca. The French striker went to Valdebebad with Real Madrid's physio and will take an MRI scan tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy have been asked to rest at home. Real Madrid are optimistic about Rodrygo's chances of featuring against Barcelona. However, they will need to conduct tests on Ferland Mendy to see if the Frenchman can recover from an abductor injury.

Karim Benzema's potential absence could prove to a major miss for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has been the club's talisman this season, scoring 32 goals and providing 10 assists in 34 appearances for the club in all competitions. He single-handedly helped Real Madrid eliminate PSG from the Champions League to progress to the quarter-finals.

Benzema scored a sensational seventeen-minute hat-trick in the second leg against Mauricio Pochettino's side. Los Blancos went on to claim a 3-1 victory on the night and overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

B/R Football @brfootball

32 goals

13 assists



Vinicius Jr.:

17 goals

13 assists



These two this season Karim Benzema:32 goals13 assistsVinicius Jr.:17 goals13 assistsThese two this season Karim Benzema:➖ 32 goals➖ 13 assistsVinicius Jr.:➖ 17 goals➖ 13 assistsThese two this season 🔥 https://t.co/zuqnenwH4Z

Rodrygo, on the other hand, has endured an underwhelming campaign. He has scored just two goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid possess a number of top-quality wingers, including the likes of Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, and Lucas Vazquez. They are, therefore, unlikely to miss Rodrygo if he is ruled out for the game against the Catalans.

French defender Ferland Mendy has been a regular at left-back for Real Madrid in recent years. He has made 26 appearances for the club in all competitions. Carlo Ancelotti could start veteran defender Marcelo against Barcelona if Ferland Mendy is ruled unfit for El Clasico.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are evenly matched ahead of El Clasico

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid are at the top of the La Liga table, fifteen points ahead of third-placed Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti's side are one of the in-form teams in Europe and are the favorites to win La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Despite their disappointing first half of the campaign, the Blaugrana have been in imperious form in recent weeks. They have won four and drawn one of their last five games in La Liga. Xavi's side have also scored four goals in their last three league games.

The Catalan giants were languishing in ninth place when they appointed the Spanish tactician as their permanent manager midway through the first half of the season. The club have now climbed up to third place in the league table. They are just five points behind Sevilla with a game in hand over Julen Lopetigui's side.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are evenly matched for the first time in nearly two years ahead of this weekend's El Clasico.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar