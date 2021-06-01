Real Madrid in talks with former manager to replace Zinedine Zidane - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane. The Italian spent two years at Real Madrid, during which he led Los Blancos to a Champions League title, a Copa Del Rey, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to Cadena SR, Real Madrid have been linked with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Raul in recent weeks, but are also considering Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti for the job.

Carlo Ancelotti was hired by Real Madrid as a replacement for Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2013. In his first season in charge of the club, Ancelotti led Real Madrid to their first Champions League title in twelve years. He also helped the club win Copa Del Rey and finish third in La Liga.

Real Madrid decided to part ways with Ancelotti after he failed to lead the club to the La Liga title in the 2014-15 campaign.

Real Madrid are currently going through a difficult phase. The Spanish giants finished second in La Liga, and were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by Chelsea.

French tactician Zinedine Zidane decided to leave the club at the end of the season as he believed he did not receive the support he needed from the club's hierarchy.

Real Madrid could, therefore, look to hire Carlo Ancelotti this summer. The Italian has managed a number of top clubs including AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea during the course of his 25-year-long managerial career.

The 61-year-old remains a fan favorite at the Bernabeu and is reportedly highly respected by Real Madrid's hierarchy.

Real Madrid are eyeing Carlo Ancelotti as a potential replacement for Zinedine Zidane, according to Cadena SER 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nhrbHaRiCV — Goal (@goal) May 31, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti's difficult season with Everton could force Real Madrid to consider other options

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Ancelotti endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign with Everton. After enjoying a strong start to their Premier League campaign, many tipped Everton as favorites to finish in the top six of the Premier League this season, thereby qualifying for with either the Champions League or Europa League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid..



Incredible team..



pic.twitter.com/BBHjsbdNxx — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) June 1, 2021

Everton, however, struggled to maintain consistency throughout the course of the campaign.Despite making a number of impressive signings last summer, Ancelotti was only able to lead Everton to tenth place in the league table.

Real Madrid could therefore look to hire Antonio Conte instead. The former Inter Milan boss led the Nerrazzuri to their first Scudetto in eleven years this season.