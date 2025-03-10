Real Madrid could thwart Liverpool transfer plans with double swoop for Premier League stars: Reports 

Real Madrid could thwart Liverpool's transfer plans in the upcoming summer window, as per a report from Caught Offside. For a long time, the Spanish giants were after Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They tried to acquire his services in the January window but could not succeed.

Ad

However, they are now edging closer to bag his signature. Alongside the England international, Real Madrid have also eyed a left-back, who is a transfer target for Arne Slot's side in the upcoming window. Bournemouth's Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez is someone the Los Blancos are trying to sign.

Kerkez has been a major target for the Reds, as per TeamTalk. They are on a hunt for a left-back amid Andy Robertson's declining form. Liverpool also have Kostas Tsimikas, however, he is not looked upon as a reliable option in the long run.

Ad

Trending

At such a juncture, Slot and his think-tank have identified Kerkez as a potential long-term option for the left-back position. However, with Real Madrid now eyeing Kerkez, Liverpool's transfer plans could go to waste.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had admirers in Real Madrid for a long time. The report in Caught Offside claims he could get a weekly wage of £400,000 along with a top signing-on bonus. The Reds are yet to reach an agreement with their star right-back over a potential contract, which ends in 2025.

Ad

Liverpool fans deem Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of their best players and one of them. He was a part of their youth setup, before gaining promotion to their U-18 squad back in 2015. A year later, he was included in the first team. The 26-year-old has registered 348 appearances for the club, assisting 87 times and scoring on 22 occasions.

Real Madrid continue their pursuit to strengthen their backline

Los Blancos currently sit second in the La Liga table despite sharing the same number of points with top-placed Barcelona. However, they are really worried about their backline.

Ad

After Dani Carvajal suffered a season-ending injury, Real Madrid were in the hunt for a right-back. They are now edging closer to securing their top target - Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Not only the right-back position, but Carlo Ancelotti also wants reinforcements in the left-back division. They had AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in the radar, as per Caught Offside. While they have added Milos Kerkez to the list, Hernandez still remains their primary target.

Real Madrid have shown interest in Kerkez due to Manchester City's admiration and approach to sign Theo Hernandez. The club aim to reduce the workload on Ferland Mendy, who has been a standout left-back for the Los Blancos over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback