Real Madrid told to pay €90M for Premier League star - reports

Real Madrid are looking to sign Richarlison from Everton this summer. The Brazilian is a top target for new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, as per reports.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Real Madrid are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the new season and have set their sights on Richarlison. The Brazilian worked under Ancelotti at Everton and the Italian is now keen to bring him to the Bernabeu.

The report claims Everton have set a price tag of €90 million on the forward. Richarlison was signed from Watford in 2018 and has scored 42 goals in 119 appearances since.

The 24-year-old was in good form during Copa America and and is currently part of the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics. He scored a hat-trick in their opening game against Germany to help seal a 4-2 win.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is a fan of Richarlison

Richarlison snubbed interest from Chelsea to join Watford in 2017. The Fluminense star remained at the club for just a year, though, with Everton snapping him up for £35M, with the fee potentially rising to £50 million after add-ons.

Ancelotti, who managed Richarlison at Everton for a season and a half, claimed the Brazilian had quality but lacked consistency.

"Not so consistent for the quality he has," he said: It is acceptable that he has not been at his best. He had problems at the beginning of the season. He started well but was then suspended, travelling with the national team and then was out for personal reasons."

"From a physical viewpoint he was not always at the top, and this affected his technical performances. He had a good spell but he can do much better next season for sure, and I hope he can do better at the end of this season as well."

"He is a young player with a strong motivation because he wants to play for us, for the national team. But we must not lose sight of the fact he is still a young player."

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid, who are looking to balance their books, are willing to spend €90 million on the Brazilian.

Edited by Arvind Sriram