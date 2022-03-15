Real Madrid tracking 24-year-old Arsenal star linked with shock exit: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney and the Gunners could end up selling him if they receive an attractive bid. According to 90min, Los Blancos wants Tierney to join the Whites and challenge Ferland Mendy for the left-back role.

Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney for €27 million from Celtic in 2019. The Scottish international has so far played 85 games for the Gunners and has managed to chip in with four goals and 12 assists.

Tierney was impressive last season as he was one of the players who created the most chances for his team during a season where Arteta's men struggled. However, the Gunners have drastically improved this season as they are battling it out for a top-four finish with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid are interested in a move for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney after assessing the 24-year-old in recent weeks.



Kieran Tierney has played consistently well this season too as the Scottish international has managed to provide three assists for his team. He has also helped the Gunners keep 15 clean sheets this season, which is impressive.

As a result, Tierney has attracted the interest of many European clubs around the world, including Real Madrid. Madrid's interest in signing Tierney has intensified after the club's month-long analysis of the player's recent performances.

Apart from Real Madrid, Leicester City are also reportedly interested in signing Tierney this summer. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out as Arsenal consider Tierney an important player.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez on their radar

According to a report from Fichajes, Real Madrid and Arsenal have set their eyes on River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old Argentine footballer Enzo Fernandez has attracted the interest of many big European clubs following his impressive performances for River Plate.

The Argentine has made 28 appearances for the River Plate this season and has chipped in with two goals and four assists for his team. The 21-year-old has great vision and an impressive passing technique, which makes him one of the brightest talents from South America.

Madrid could sign Fernandez to inject some young legs into their midfield, which is currently dominated by Toni Kross, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Fútbol Spy @SpyFutbol Enzo Fernández showing his quality yet again. Always sees the passes that a lot of other midfielders wouldn’t.



May not have resulted in a River goal this time, but it’s no wonder to see such big clubs linked. He’s got everything you want in a midfielder.

Enzo Fernández showing his quality yet again. Always sees the passes that a lot of other midfielders wouldn’t.May not have resulted in a River goal this time, but it’s no wonder to see such big clubs linked. He’s got everything you want in a midfielder. https://t.co/pz7t8Cngwb

However, these three stars are all on the wrong side of 30 and Fernandez could come in as a future star to boss the midfield for Los Blancos. The Gunners, on the other hand, are currently rebuilding their squad and signing Fernandez will be a huge boost for Arteta.

