Real Madrid transfer list 10 players ahead of summer clearout - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly put 10 of their players on the transfer list ahead of the fast-approaching summer window. The Zinedine Zidane-managed side are in need of a major overhaul, which has forced them to put so many players up for sale.

Going into the final matchday, Real Madrid are currently two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid in the race to the La Liga title. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, leaving them on the cusp of a trophy-less season.

According to reports in AS, Real Madrid have listed Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane, Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral and Dani Ceballos up for sale in the upcoming window.

A massive clearout will allow Los Blancos to invest in potential signings, which include the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland - both of whom are expected to cost in excess of €100 million this summer.

Of the aforementioned players, Varane has been heavily linked with a Premier League move, with both Manchester United and Chelsea interested in the central defender. PSG have also shown interest in the Frenchman.

Raphael Varane to #mufc is advanced. Real Madrid assume he will not renew his contract #mulive [@10JoseAlvarez] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 15, 2021

The AS report claims that Juventus have shown interest in Asensio, while Sevilla may approach Real Madrid with an offer for Isco. Arsenal, meanwhile, may want to sign Ceballos on a permanent deal.

"People outside the club can say whatever they like" - Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on his future

Not only the players, but manager Zinedine Zidane has also been linked with a move away from Real Madrid. Juventus are reportedly interested in getting the Frenchman onboard after a below-par season under Andrea Pirlo.

When asked about his future with Real Madrid following their 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Zidane rejected reports claiming he had already told the players that he was on his way out of Real Madrid.

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off? People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players,” Zidane said.

Zidane is the dream of Andrea Agnelli. He's leaving Real, The French manager had already said 'Yes' to Juventus two years ago, for him at Continassa they are ready to go beyond the expected budget. [CM, @NicolaBalice] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/utYvQDW40h — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 17, 2021