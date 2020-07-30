Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: 2 starlets set to be sold, €300M set to be saved for a big signing and more - 29th July 2020

Real Madrid are more interested in selling players this summer than signing the big names. Florentino Perez has already confirmed that they would not be making any big-money signings this summer as it would not be right. But he has not ruled out sales and here are some names mentioned in the media today:

2 Real Madrid starlets set to be sold

Levante are set to sign two Real Madrid starlets, Dani Gomez and Jorge De Frutos, according to El Laguero of Cadena Ser Valencia. The Spanish publication claims that the two Castilla stars will be moving for a combined fee of around €4-7 million.

Gomez spent the last season on loan at Tenerife and impressed with 11 goals. His performances earned him a call up to the Spanish U21 side as well. Jorge De Frutos made an impact in his short stay at Rayo Vallecano but was expected to leave Madrid this summer as he has just a year left on his contract.

€300M set to be saved for a big signing

Real Madrid are looking to save up to €300 million to get Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to Deportes Cuatro. The report adds that it is not the price tag PSG have slapped on the Frenchman but an assumption Madrid have made on his fee.

Real Madrid have already sold Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan and a number of other players are set to follow. Dani Ceballos, James Rodriguez, Gareth bale, Lucas Vazquez, Borja Mayoral and Oscar Rodriguez are all expected to leave the club soon.

Benzema dreams of the Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema has revealed on his YouTube channel that he dream of winning the Ballon d'Or. The Frenchman was touted to win the big prize this year by Florentino Perez but the award was scrapped this year because of the coronavirus disruption in football. Benzema said:

“Sure, all the time, from my childhood, but it’s not something that drives me crazy. You always think of the Ballon d'Or when you are a professional footballer and when you are competitive. I never try to define myself by my playing position, as a number nine or not a number nine, as 10 or 11; I am a football player and I try to be the best player in the world.”