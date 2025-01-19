Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Al-Hilal want Rodrygo Goes, Los Blancos eyeing LaLiga ace, and more - January 19, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 4-1 win over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, January 19, in LaLiga. A Kylian Mbappe brace along with goals from Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo helped Carlo Ancelotti's team go to the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal have set their sights on Rodrygo Goes. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 19, 2025.

Al-Hilal want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrigo Goes

Al-Hilal have identified Rodrygo Goes as a possible replacement for Neymar, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Real Madrid forward's future was subject to speculation last summer following Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

Trending

Despite rumors linking him with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, Rodrygo ended up staying at the club. The 24-year-old has registered eight goals and five assists from 25 games across competitions this season and remains a key part of Los Blancos' plans.

His contract with the LaLiga champions runs until 2028, but that hasn't stopped clubs from the Middle East from sniffing around. It now appeared that Al-Hilal are determined to prise him away this year.

The Saudi club are preparing for Neymar's eventual departure, with the player's contract set to run out at the end of this season. Al-Hilal already have Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on their radar and want to sign the Egyptian for free once his contract expires this summer.

However, Rodrygo is on their wish list as well. The Saudi club are planning to capitalize on the Brazilian's reduced prominence this season, with the player not a guaranteed starter under Carlo Ancelotti. Real Madrid are not actively looking to let him go, but Al-Hilal could convince them by submitting a colossal bid for the player.

Real Madrid eyeing Mikel Jauregizar

Mikel Jauregizar

Real Madrid have set their sights on Mikel Jauregizar, according to Fichajes.net. The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao and is now a first-team regular for the Basque club.

Jauregizar has registered 23 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and setting up another. Fifteen of those were starts and his efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos remain on the hunt for midfield reinforcements following Toni Kroos' retirement last summer. Meanwhile, Luka Modric's contract is set to expire in six months and he will turn 40 in September.

Jauregizar could be an interesting choice to strengthen the middle of the park, but it is unclear if Real Madrid intend to move for him this year. The Spaniard's contract with Athletic Bilbao expires in 2027.

Carlo Ancelotti's position under scrutiny

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is on borrowed time at Real Madrid, according to journalist Alfredo Matilla. The club hierarchy are unimpressed with the 5-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final earlier this month.

While Los Blancos have since won two back-to-back games in the Copa del Rey and the league, it has done little to improve the Italian's position. Ancelotti's future reportedly depends on how the team performs in the Champions League.

The LaLiga champions are 20th in the European table at the moment. If they fail to qualify for Round of 16, the Italian will face the sack and will be replaced by Santiago Solari.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback