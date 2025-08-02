Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal eyeing LaLiga ace, Fenerbahce want Rodrygo, and more - August 2, 2025

Real Madrid return to action later this month, when they take on WSG Tirol at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on August 12 in a friendly. Los Blancos reached the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup under new manager Xabi Alonso this summer.

Ad

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a LaLiga midfielder. Elsewhere, Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Rodrygo Goes this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 2, 2025.

Arsenal eyeing Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz

Arsenal are considering a move for Brahim Diaz this summer, according to Football Espana. The Moroccan international's contract with Real Madrid runs out in less than two years and he is yet to sign an extension.

Ad

Trending

Diaz was an important piece of the puzzle under former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti. It is believed that he remains a key part of Xabi Alonso's plans for the future.

The LaLiga giants have reportedly reached an agreement with the player regarding a new deal, although the contract hasn't been signed yet. And the Gunners are ready to take advantage of the situation.

The 25-year-old has experience of playing in England with Manchester City and could hit the ground running with a return. Diaz is not a guaranteed starter for Real Madrid and could be tempted by a move to the Emirates.

Ad

Arsenal will face competition from AC Milan in the race but neither club have submitted an official bid so far. The Spaniard has previously spent time on loan with the Rossoneri and a return to Serie A could entice him as well.

Fenerbahce want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Fenerbahce are considering a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to AS. The Brazilian slipped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti in the final weeks of last season and his situation hasn't improved under Xabi Alonso.

Ad

Rodrygo struggled for game time under the Spanish manager at the FIFA Club World Cup. His situation now remains under scrutiny, with multiple reports claiming that Los Blancos are willing to let him go.

The LaLiga giants are well stocked in attack, while the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia has added another option for Alonso. Rodrygo, however, isn't short of suitors and is already being eyed by Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ad

Fenerbahce have now joined the party on Jose Mourinho's request, and are apparently plotting a loan deal. However, Real Madrid are looking a permanent exit and want €100m for his signature.

Real Madrid ask Ibrahima Konate not to renew with Liverpool

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid have asked Ibrahima Konate not to extend his stay at Anfield, according to Fichajes. The French defender's contract with Liverpool expires in under 12 months, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Reds are eager to extend his stay, but Konate is least pleased with the terms on offer, causing talks to come to a standstill. Los Blancos are now planning to prise the 26-year-old away on a Bosman move next year. If Konate manages to stall a renewal, the LaLiga giants will make a formal approach in January with a view to lap him up for free next summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More