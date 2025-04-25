Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Arsenal target wants Los Blancos move, club suffer Cristian Romero blow, and more - April 25, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of the weekend's El Clásico. Carlo Ancelotti's team faces Barcelona at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, April 26, in the Copa del Rey final.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal target prefers to join Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 25, 2025.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Real Madrid move

Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has his heart set on joining Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central via TEAMtalk. The Swedish striker is also wanted at Arsenal, but apparently wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gyokeres has been in red-hot form for Sporting this season, registering 48 goals and 12 assists from 47 games across competitions. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Emirates, with the Gunners preparing to invest in a new No. 9.

However, the 26-year-old prefers to join the LaLiga giants instead, and has apparently asked his team to hold talks with the club to script a move. Interestingly, Los Blancos already have Kylian Mbappe in their ranks for the No. 9 role, so they might not be too keen to move for Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid also have other priorities this summer, including a new midfielder. Recent reports have suggested that they could compete with Arsenal for Martin Zubimendi's services. The Spaniard has been indispensable for Real Sociedad in recent seasons, but is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

Los Blancos suffer Cristian Romero blow

Cristian Romero

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to tie Cristian Romero down to a new deal, according to Caught Offside. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are apparently among the clubs eyeing the Argentinian defender with interest.

Romero is one of the finest defenders in the Premier League, but Spurs' recent struggles have added to speculation regarding his future. Los Blancos have endured defensive issues of their own, with Eder Militao sidelined with an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are on the wrong side of 30, and the LaLiga champions have to consider succession plans for the back line. Romero could be a fine choice for the role, and Real Madrid could consider a move for the player in the near future. However, Tottenham Hotspur are now ready to ruin their plans.

Vinicius Junior not close to renewal

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is not close to committing his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Brazilian forward's contract expires in 2027, but recent reports have suggested that he is set to sign a new deal until 2029 or 2030.

However, Cortegana has now rubbished those rumours. Vinicius' entourage has apparently insisted that there has been no breakthrough regarding a renewal.

Real Madrid are keen to tie Vinicius down to a new deal, and have supposedly offered a contract worth €15-20m per year. However, the 24-year-old has rejected the proposal.

Vinicius is holding out for a historic contract similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, which could see him earn €30m per year. Los Blancos, though, have informed him that it is not possible.

