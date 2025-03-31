Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa want Los Blancos ace, club eyeing Jurgen Klopp, and more - March 31, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinals second leg on Tuesday (April 1). Carlo Ancelotti's team have a 1-0 lead in the tie from the first leg (February 26).

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Arda Guler this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in Jurgen Klopp.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 31, 2025.

Aston Villa want Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Aston Villa have set their sights on Arda Guler, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The Turkish midfielder has struggled for game time at Real Madrid this season, and his future remains up in the air.

Guler has registered three goals and six assists from 31 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos. However, only 11 of them have been starts.

Carlo Ancelotti has preferred to use experienced heads ahead of the 20-year-old this campaign, adding to speculation regarding his future. Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on the situation as they are looking to add more quality to their squad.

The Villans have been on the rise this season under Unai Emery and are planning for an eventful summer ahead. Club sporting manager Monchi is impressed by Guler, and Villa are now plotting to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the player is under contract until 2029, so Real Madrid are under no pressure to let him go. Los Blancos consider him an integral part of their future and are reluctant to consider talks of an exit this year.

Real Madrid eyeing Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid have identified Jurgen Klopp as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, according to TBR Football (via Real Madrid Confidencial). The Italian manager's future remains up in the air after a mixed campaign so far.

Recent reports have suggested that Xabi Alonso has been identified as the ideal candidate to take over from the veteran manager. However, it is now believed that the Spanish manager won't leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The situation has forced Los Blancos to consider their options, and they have zeroed in on Jurgen Klopp. The German manager was considered by the LaLiga giants on a few occasions previously as well, although a move never materialized.

Klopp was a hit with Liverpool, but left them last summer. He is currently serving as Red Bull's Head of Global Football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hurt by response from Liverpool fans

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is saddened by Liverpool fans' reaction to his impending exit from Anfield, according to Defensa Central (via CaughtOffside). The English right-back's contract with the Reds ends at the end of this season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

It is now an open secret that the 26-year-old is headed to Real Madrid, who have identified him as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. However, the news hasn't been accepted well by fans of the Merseyside club, who have openly expressed their disapproval.

Some have even branded him a 'traitor' for leaving Liverpool as a free agent. While Alexander-Arnold hasn't issued a public response yet, he is hurt by the backlash. The player believes that the criticism is unfair, because the Reds could have accepted Los Blancos' €30m offer in January, instead of losing him for free.

