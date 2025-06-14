Real Madrid have been quite active in the transfer market so far. The LaLiga giants are looking to add more quality to their squad after an underwhelming 2024/25 campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have set their sights on a Moroccan midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have announced the signing of Franco Mastantuono.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 14, 2025.

Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz

Bayer Leverkusen have set their sights on Brahim Diaz, according to a report from Fichajes. The Morocco international registered six goals and seven assists from 52 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Ad

Trending

However, only 23 of those were starts. While Diaz was heavily involved in the second half of the season, his future remains up in the air following Carlo Ancelotti's departure.

Xabi Alonso took over at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last month, and it is unclear if Diaz is in the Spanish manager's plans. Bayer Leverkusen are attentive to the situation and have apparently identified the 25-year-old as a possible replacement for Florian Wirtz.

Ad

The German wizard is reportedly close to a move to Liverpool and the Bundesliga club are scouting the market for his replacement. Diaz has popped up on their radar. The Morocco international is under contract until 2027, so Real Madrid could let him go for a proper fee.

Real Madrid announce Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of Franco Mastantuono from River Plate. The highly-rated 17-year-old rose through the ranks with the Argentinean giants and has already registered over 50 games for the senior side.

Ad

His efforts have earned him admirers across the continent, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) apparently also among his suitors. However, the LaLiga giants have now announced that Mastantuono is all set to join the club, via a statement on their website which read:

“Real Madrid CF announces that Franco Mastantuono will be a player for our club for the next six seasons, from August 14, 2025, to June 30, 2031.”

Ad

Los Blancos have reportedly agreed to pay River Plate €45m deal for the teenager.

Arda Guler tipped to excel under Xabi Alonso

Arda Guler

Former Turkey assistant coach Kenan Kocak has backed Arda Guler to become a regular under Xabi Alonso. The Turkish midfielder arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fenerbahce with a huge reputation in the summer of 2023.

Ad

However, Guler struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti, raising questions about his long-term future at the club. However, with Xabi Alonso taking over from the Italian at the end of last month, the 20-year-old will be hoping that his situation will improve next season.

Speaking to AS, Kocak insisted that Guler is exactly the kind of player Alonso will want in his squad.

“Arda Guler is exactly the type of player Xabi Alonso wants. At Real Madrid, Arda and Alonso will make a great partnership. Alonso’s game philosophy is very different from Ancelotti’s, and I think Arda will benefit much more from it. I’m sure we’ll see a much more productive version of Arda under Alonso,” said Guler.

Guler scored five goals and set up nine more from 43 games across competitions in the 24/25 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More