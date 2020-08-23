Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos eye Sevilla star, Ronaldo picks between Mbappe and Neymar and more - 23rd August 2020

Real Madrid have no plans to sign big-name players this summer but are still interested in getting some players who could add strength to their squad. Reports suggest that the Blancos will be trimming their squad this summer and will require a few players to come in as well to balance things out.

Here are the top rumours of the day:

Real Madrid eye Sevilla star

Real Madrid have set sights on signing Jules Kounde according to Defensa Central’s Alejandro Moreno. He reports that the centre-back is top priority for the Spanish giants this summer as they are looking for a long term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

Los Blancos already have Eder Militao in the squad and are now looking to sign a young defender to be his long term partner. Jules Kounde was signed from Bordeaux for €25 million and reports suggest that Real Madrid will have to pay more than double to get him.

Ronaldo Nazario picks between Mbappe and Neymar

Ronaldo Nazario has advised Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe over Neymar next summer. The Brazilian legend believes that the Frenchman should be the #1 choice as the club need to sign the younger talent of the two. He said:

“Right now, it is not that one is better than another, but if Real Madrid had to make a big investment, they should do so thinking about the future. Neymar is 28 years old and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would be more logical to bring the younger [of the two].”

Mbappe and Neymar are said to be targets for Los Blancos next summer. The club are keen on signing one of the two PSG stars as they look to bolster their attack.

AC Milan eye Real Madrid star

AC Milan are looking to sign Dani Ceballos this summer according to a report in The Telegraph. The report claims that the Arsenal loanee is yet to decide on his future but has an offer from the Gunners this summer.

Mikel Arteta is keen on signing the Spaniard but there are other targets for the FA Cup winners. Ceballos is open to joining Arsenal as well but Milan are open to signing the midfielder on a permanent deal after a season's loan.