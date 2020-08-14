Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos receive offer from Arsenal, Napoli interested in Madrid winger and more - 14th August 2020

Real Madrid are looking to sign a few players this summer, but none are going to be big signings. The club, on the other hand, are also looking to sell a few players to raise funds this summer. Today's papers suggest that there will be a few outgoing transfers soon and here are the top rumours:

Real Madrid receive offer from Arsenal

Arsenal have made an offer for Dani Ceballos, but it is another loan deal according to reports in Onda Cero. They claim that the Gunners are keen on taking the Spaniard again but are only willing to make it another loan deal.

Adding to that, Onda Cero report that Arsenal are only willing to pay half of Ceballos' wages in the next season. Real Madrid are yet to respond to the offer.

Napoli interested in Madrid winger

Real Madrid are open to selling players this summer, and Lucas Vazquez is reportedly one of the players who are on the list. Radio MARCA are now reporting that Napoli are looking to sign him this summer.

The Naples side are reportedly looking to replace Jose Callejon with the Madrid winger. Interestingly, Callejon was also signed from Real Madrid, and Napoli are trying to find a like-for-like replacement.

Van de Beek confirms Madrid move is complicated

Donny van de Beek was touted to move to Real Madrid this summer, but the move is now on halt. The Ajax star is not sure if he will get a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and has now hinted that it is a 'messy situation'.

Talking to Fox Sports, he said:

“It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers. Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax and I am still proud to be there. If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out. I'm still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play at Ajax next season, I still have a lot of fun. You won't hear me complaining.”