Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Blancos to sign €30M defender, Reguilon price tag revealed and more - 3rd August 2020

Real Madrid had a clear transfer plan for this summer as Florentino Perez revealed that they were planning to sign no player. However, things might be about to change this summer as reports suggest that Los Blancos are close to signing the defender this window.

Without further ado, here are the top Real Madrid news and rumours of the day:

Blancos to sign €30M defender

AS Monaco centre back, Benoit Badiashile is close to joining Real Madrid, according to AS. The Spanish publication add that he is Zinedine Zidane's #1 target right now and Florentino Perez has given his green signal for the move to take place.

The same report claims that Badiashile is seen as the ideal long term partner for Eder Militao in the heart of the Madrid defence. If signed, Badiashile would automatically become the 4th choice behind Ramos, Varane and the aforementioned Militao.

Reguilon price tag revealed

La mejor manera de terminar @LaLiga ! Orgulloso de este equipo. Gracias Sevillistas! 💪😄 pic.twitter.com/hYEAmycGte — Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) July 19, 2020

Real Madrid have decided to sell Sergio Reguilon this summer according to Marca [via ManagingMadrid]. They report that the Spanish champions are looking to sell him for €20 million this summer as Ferland Mendy and Marcelo remain their top left-back choices.

Everton and Sevilla are fighting for his signature right now and are said to be in talks with Real Madrid. Sky Sports reported last week that the Toffees had made a bid for the left-back.

Harvey Elliot confirms Sergio Ramos snub

Harvey Elliott has confirmed to The Athletic that he snubbed a meeting with Sergio Ramos when he visited Santiago Bernabeu. The Liverpool youngster revealed that he has not forgiven the Spaniard for what he did to Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final.

"Yeah, that’s true. I turned it down because of what he did to Mo."

The teenager was a target for Real Madrid as well but he opted to join Liverpool instead of moving to Spain.

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott confirms he turned down the chance to meet Sergio Ramos when Real Madrid were trying to convince him to sign for them 👀 pic.twitter.com/oTwYVrPBCT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 3, 2020

Pochettino comments on rejecting Real Madrid

Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he has no regrets in rejecting Real Madrid's offer. The former Tottenham boss was talking to El Pais when he confirmed the approach but defended his decision to remain at the Premier League club.

Pochettino claims that he was happy at Tottenham and that was the main reason for him to reject the offer from Real Madrid. He said:

I was happy at Tottenham and I signed a contract. And we [his staff and Spurs] finished very well, the relationship is impeccable. I always say, without false humility, that we too made mistakes that led to what happened, although we did expect a little more support or reassurance to reverse the situation.

But the club line was going another way and there was wear; respite was needed from both sides. We work in a result-led environment where it seems that all the things that have a good result are the ones that continue. But, how do you measure what works or not?

Only the one who wins or the one who exceeds expectations? After the Champions League final, four years in the top four, two years without signings ... a different management strategy was needed. Sometimes the vision of a coaching staff is not accepted by the club management. We knew what could happen. You need to fall, be down to then go up, but Tottenham made the decision to separate us after five and a half years. I understand that it is a long time."