Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay, Los Blancos receive Martin Zubimendi boost, more - April 19, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, April 20, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos arrive at the game in second place in the league table after 31 games, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti is not planning to leave this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have received a boost in their efforts to sign Martin Zubimendi this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 19, 2025.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti wants to continue at Real Madrid beyond this summer, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The Italian manager's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air on the back of a poor campaign.

Los Blancos are trailing Barcelona in the title race and face the Catalans in the Copa Del Rey final later this month. Ancelotti's team have already lost to the Blaugrana twice this season, including in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Real Madrid are also out of the UEFA Champions League following their 5-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the quarterfinals. The situation has added to speculation regarding the Italian manager's future, with multiple reports stating that he is on borrowed time.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the club's choice to replace Ancelotti. Brazil are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to hand the Italian the keys to the national team.

However, Ancelotti has no desire to leave the LaLiga giants and remains motivated as ever to lead them to glory. As such, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are scouting the market for alternatives.

Real Madrid receive Martin Zubimendi boost

Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi prefers to join Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Santi Aouna. The Spanish midfielder has been in top form for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and also has admirers at Arsenal.

The Gunners have been hot on the heels of Zubimendi for a while, and were previously believed to be the favorites for his signature this summer. However, Los Blancos also remain keen to secure his services ahead of the new campaign.

The 26-year-old reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his deal, which shouldn't be a problem for the LaLiga giants. It now appears that the player also prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which will be music to Real Madrid's ears.

Los Blancos to make decision on David Alaba future this summer

David Alaba

Real Madrid will make a decision on David Alaba's future after the FIFA Club World Cup, according to journalist Sergio Gomez. The Austrian defender missed the first half of the season due to an ACL injury and has struggled since his return in January.

Alaba has registered just 13 appearances across competitions this season, and his contract expires at the end of next season. With Los Blancos expected to invest in the backline this summer, the 32-year-old's future remains uncertain.

The club are worried about David Alaba's physical decline, while his high wages are also a cause of concern. However, the LaLiga champions will only make a decision about the player's future after this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More