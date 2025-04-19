Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay, Los Blancos receive Martin Zubimendi boost, more - April 19, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, April 20, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos arrive at the game in second place in the league table after 31 games, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti is not planning to leave this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have received a boost in their efforts to sign Martin Zubimendi this year.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 19, 2025.
Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay
Carlo Ancelotti wants to continue at Real Madrid beyond this summer, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The Italian manager's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air on the back of a poor campaign.
Los Blancos are trailing Barcelona in the title race and face the Catalans in the Copa Del Rey final later this month. Ancelotti's team have already lost to the Blaugrana twice this season, including in the Supercopa de Espana final.
Real Madrid are also out of the UEFA Champions League following their 5-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the quarterfinals. The situation has added to speculation regarding the Italian manager's future, with multiple reports stating that he is on borrowed time.
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the club's choice to replace Ancelotti. Brazil are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to hand the Italian the keys to the national team.
However, Ancelotti has no desire to leave the LaLiga giants and remains motivated as ever to lead them to glory. As such, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are scouting the market for alternatives.
Real Madrid receive Martin Zubimendi boost
Martin Zubimendi prefers to join Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Santi Aouna. The Spanish midfielder has been in top form for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and also has admirers at Arsenal.
The Gunners have been hot on the heels of Zubimendi for a while, and were previously believed to be the favorites for his signature this summer. However, Los Blancos also remain keen to secure his services ahead of the new campaign.
The 26-year-old reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his deal, which shouldn't be a problem for the LaLiga giants. It now appears that the player also prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, which will be music to Real Madrid's ears.
Los Blancos to make decision on David Alaba future this summer
Real Madrid will make a decision on David Alaba's future after the FIFA Club World Cup, according to journalist Sergio Gomez. The Austrian defender missed the first half of the season due to an ACL injury and has struggled since his return in January.
Alaba has registered just 13 appearances across competitions this season, and his contract expires at the end of next season. With Los Blancos expected to invest in the backline this summer, the 32-year-old's future remains uncertain.
The club are worried about David Alaba's physical decline, while his high wages are also a cause of concern. However, the LaLiga champions will only make a decision about the player's future after this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.