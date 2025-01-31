Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo hints at return, Al-Hilal eyeing Rodrygo, and more - January 31, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday, February 1. Los Blancos are currently leading the title race after 21 games, four points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed a desire to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Al-Hilal are interested in Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 31, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Real Madrid return

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has acknowledged that he would like to return to the Santiago Bernabeu in the future. The Portuguese superstar spent nine seasons at Real Madrid and is the club's record goalscorer.

Ronaldo arrived at the club in the summer of 2009 from Manchester United as one of the best players in the world. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went on to register 450 goals from 438 games with Los Blancos, winning multiple trophies.

He ultimately left in the summer of 2018 to move to Juventus, who reportedly paid €112m for his services. After three seasons in Turin and a brief second coming at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December 2022.

Speaking recently to the media, as cited by Madrid Universal, the 39-year-old insisted that he spent the happiest years of his career with the LaLiga giants

“Returning to the Bernabeu? Maybe after the end of my football career, something might happen. My period at Real Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football,” said Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires this summer, but he has now ruled out a return to the Santiago Bernabeu as a player.

Al-Hilal eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Al-Hilal have initiated contact with Rodrygo Goes' camp to script a move for the player this year, according to SPORT. The Brazilian forward has been in good form for Real Madrid this season, but his future remains up in the air.

Rodrygo has scored 12 goals and set up seven more from 28 games across competitions this campaign. His efforts have convinced Al-Hilal, who are looking for Neymar's replacement.

The former Barcelona superstar is all set to leave the Saudi side this month, and they apparently want Rodrygo to take his place. Al-Hilal have already reached out to Los Blancos to discuss a deal. The player is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028 and reportedly has a €1bn release clause in his deal.

Los Blancos learn Martin Zubimendi price

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid will have to pay €70m to secure the services of Martin Zubimendi, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder is one of the finest in his position in the world and has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

Los Blancos are expected to upgrade their midfield this year and are apparently among his suitors as well. The LaLiga giants are yet to sign Toni Kroos' replacement, while Luka Modric's contract is set to expire this summer.

Zubimendi could be an option for the job, but prising him away from the Reale Arena won't be easy. The player is under contract with Sociedad until 2027 and Real Madrid will have to pay a premium fee to secure his signature. The player has registered one goal and two assists from 27 games this season.

