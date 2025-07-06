Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Rodrygo at Al-Nassr, Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, and more - July 6, 2025

Real Madrid secured an entertaining 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, July 5, at the MetLife Stadium. Gonzalo Garcia, Fran Garcia, and Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet to power Xabi Alonso's team to the semifinal.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Rodrygo Goes to join him in the Middle East this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Premier League left-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 6, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Rodrygo Goes at Al-Nassr

Rodrygo Goes

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al-Nassr to make a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Sky Sports. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid has been shrouded in doubt of late.

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo has struggled for game time under new Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso, and remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. Arsenal are already eyeing the 24-year-old with interest, but it now appears that Al-Nassr have entered the race on Cristiano Ronaldo's behest.

The Saudi club are eyeing a move for Gabriel Martinelli this summer to shore up their attack. The Portuguese superstar, though, believes that Rodrygo will be better suited for the job. However, it is believed that Rodrygo would prefer to move to the Premier League if he leaves Real Madrid this summer.

Ad

Real Madrid eyeing Destiny Udogie

Destiny Udogie

Real Madrid have identified Destiny Udogie as an option to shore up their left-back position, according to The Boy Hotspur. Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back this summer, and remain heavily linked with a move for Alvaro Carreras.

Ad

However, prising the Spaniard away from Benfica is proving to be harder than expected. The LaLiga giants have identified Udogie as an alternative, and the Italian could be available for €50-60m. However, Real Madrid will face competition from AC Milan in the race for the 22-year-old.

Franco Mastantuono says goodbye to River Plate

Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono has bid a touching farewell to River Plate ahead of his move to Real Madrid. The Argentine midfielder rose through the ranks at Estadio Monumental, and is all set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu once he turns 18 next month.

Ad

Sharing a lengthy message on social media, Mastantuono expressed his gratitude to Los Millonarios.

“With my heart in my hand and many emotions, I want to tell you that I have to take a very important step in my career: a new stage is starting, at another club, in another place, with new challenges,” wrote Mastantuono.

He continued:

Ad

“It’s a unique opportunity, one of those that comes along only once in a lifetime, and that every kid who dreams of playing football has longed for since he was a child.”

He added:

"I leave full of gratitude. To the fans, for their unconditional affection. To all the people at the club for training me. To my teammates, for sharing this passion. And to my family, for always being there. River taught me that dreams are pursued with humility, effort and love for the shirt.”

Los Blancos have apparently signed Mastantuono from River Plate for €45m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More