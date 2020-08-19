Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Dani Ceballos makes big decision, defender wants Premier League move and more - 19th August 2020

Real Madrid's plan to not spend big this summer has seen the number of reports linking them with big moves reduce a lot. However, the Spanish champions do have reports linking them with sales and today's roundup is filled with it.

Dani Ceballos makes big decision

Dani Ceballos was expected to join Arsenal once again this summer but reports in Spain now suggest that he will be taking time before making the decision. The midfielder reportedly wants to wait and see if he can get an offer to join Real Betis before moving to the Gunners once again.

El Desmarque report that Betis have shown interest in getting the midfielder from Real Madrid but are yet to make a move for him. Arsenal, on the other hand, have already confirmed plans to re-sign the Spaniard.

Mikel Arteta recently said:

“Yeah, we are talking to the club. Obviously we don’t own the player, he’s not in our hands so the clubs will need to have a communication and see what we can do. We have to be open to different situations. And I think the market will give us the opportunity to do certain deals like this [swaps] but at the moment I cannot comment on any of that.”

Real Madrid defender wants Premier League move

Sergio Reguilon has reportedly set sights on moving to the Premier League this summer. The Spaniard has been linked with Chelea, Everton and Arsenal but all are waiting for him to complete his season with Sevilla.

Chelsea are said to the the front-runners but reports in UK suggest that they have agreed a deal for Ben Chilwell as well. AS report that Real Madrid manager Zidane has no plans to keep Reguilon at the club and has made it clear that he can leave.

Reinier Jesus joins Borussia Dortmund

One transfer has been confirmed today and it is of Reinier Jesus joining Borussia Dortmund. The Brazilian joins on a 2-year loan from Real Madrid, just like Achraf Hakimi.

On his arrival, the youngster tweeted:

"Today I start another challenge in my life! Thank you @BVB for the opportunity to wear that shirt!"

Reinier has a contract until 2027 at Real Madrid and has already said that he dreams of playing for him. When he joined the club, he said:

"I want to be a part of the history of this great club. Today is a very happy day for me as I get to fulfil a childhood dream."