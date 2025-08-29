Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Fenerbahce eyeing LaLiga ace, Los Blancos pause Vinicius renewal, and more - August 29, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga match against Mallorca on Saturday, August 29, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants have won both of their opening two games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are interested in a LaLiga goalkeeper. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have halted contract renewal negotiations with Vinicius Junior's camp.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 29, 2025.

Fenerbahce eyeing Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Fenerbahce have set their sights on Andriy Lunin, according to Defensa Central. The Ukrainian goalkeeper's future at Real Madrid remain up in the air this summer.

Lunin is behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order at the moment. The 26-year-old has previously shown that he is capable enough to become the No. 1 for the LaLiga giants.

However, with the Belgian already in talks to extend his stay, Lunin's situation is unlikely to change any time soon. Fenerbahce are now offering him a change to get his career back on track.

The Turkish side are looking for an upgrade on Dominik Livakovic, who has failed to live up to the expectations so far. Jose Mourinho apparently wants Lunin to fill the Croatian custodian's boots at Istanbul. A move could help the Ukrainian to secure regular football, although Los Blancos are reluctant to let him go.

Real Madrid pause Vinicius renewal

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have postponed contract renewal talks with Vinicius Junior until the end of the season, according to journalist Manu Carreno. In his column for Cadena SER, Carreno added that the agreement between the two parties hasn't broken down.

“The intention of both the player and his entourage, as well as Real Madrid, is to focus on the season and, in principle, talks will not resume until the end of the campaign. The agreement was made to extend until 2030, three more years, with an increase in Vinicius’s salary, close to €25 million net,” wrote Carreno.

He continued:

“The agreement hasn’t been broken, but the season has started, and both parties have decided to postpone those negotiations until the end of the season.”

He concluded:

“We’ll see how things develop for Vinicius and for Real Madrid. That’s my information. For now, let’s get the ball rolling, and we will see. Vini’s contract enters its final year in the summer. It will be interesting.”

Vinicius Junior has registered one goal and one assist from two games this campaign.

Dani Ceballos turned down Marseille for financial issues

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos rejected a move to Marseille due financial reasons, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez. Speaking on Radio MARCA, the journalist added that Real Madrid had reached an agreement with the French giants before the transfer broke down in the eleventh hour.

“Ceballos isn’t going to Marseille for financial reasons. He made a very strange move: he asked Madrid to negotiate with Olympique de Marseille, Madrid reached an agreement,” said Alvarez.

He continued:

“When the time came to sign the contract, Ceballos either changed the terms or had a financial disagreement with Olympique de Marseille.”

The 29-year-old could struggle for chances under Xabi Alonso if he ends up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

