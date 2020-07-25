Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Lazio eye big move for Blancos star, Villarreal eye winger and more - 24th July 2020

Today's Real Madrid transfer roundup covers Borja Mayoral, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Modric's comments on Ronaldo's departure and more. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has confirmed that no big signings will be made this summer, but there are a few departures that are very likely to happen!

Lazio eye Borja Mayoral

Borja Mayoral's contract at Real Madrid expires next summer, and Real Madrid are open to selling him. The striker spent the last two seasons at Levante and now has a big decision to make.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are looking to sign the 23-year-old this summer and are set to meet with Real Madrid. The report adds that the meeting is scheduled to take place next week and a deal is very likely to happen.

Villarreal eye Kubo

Villarreal are reportedly keen on signing Takefusa Kubo for the next season. The Spanish side have been impressed with his performances at Real Mallorca this season and are looking to strike a deal with Los Blancos.

However, they are not the only club interested in the winger and face competition to sign him. Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Granada are also said to be keen on signing the youngster this summer.

Advertisement

Bale urged to resolve Madrid future

Gareth Bale is set to remain at Real Madrid until his contract expires, according to his agent. The Welshman has not featured often under Zidane, and it is clear that the manager is not considering him as part of his plans.

Now, former Wales manager John Toshack has urged Bale to get things solved and often play at Bernabeu. While talking to BBC Radio Wales, Toshack said:

Very often these things happen. Things don't turn out and the coach has got other ideas and you've got to sit down and work it out. I think there's got to be some kind of dialogue there and they've got to sit down.

Real Madrid remain confident without Ronaldo, says Modric

Luka Modric has revealed that Real Madrid players were not overwhelmed by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and were confident in themselves. Talking to Sportske Novosti in a recent interview, he said:

It is not necessary to discuss how important Cristiano was for Real Madrid. But I must say that we were not overwhelmed by the fact that he was not there in the sense that we could not have the same ambitions. We were convinced that we would continue to win without him.

Modric also hailed the impact of Zinedine Zidane and said:

Zidane once again proved to be a great person. He is reassuring and he is very correct in his approach to the player. There are always those who do not play as much as they would like, they are not happy and that makes sense. But the coach's approach has helped everyone feel part of the team and accept their situation.