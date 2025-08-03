Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Los Blancos ace, club suffer Ibrahima Konate blow, more - August 3, 2025

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their pre-season tie against WSG Tirol at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on August 12. Los Blancos are working to get back to their best under Xabi Alonso, who took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their sights on a Brazilian forward. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have suffered a setback in their plans to prise Ibrahima Konate away from Anfield.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 3, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are interested in Rodrygo Goes, according to journalist Siro Lopez. The Brazilian forward remains heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Reds, meanwhile, have been quite active in the transfer market so far, but are showing no signs of slowing down. Recent reports have suggested that the Merseyside club are hot on the heels of Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak.

However, it now appears that Rodrygo is on Liverpool's agenda as well this summer. Despite dropping down the pecking order with Real Madrid of late, the 24-year-old's stock remains high.

Speaking on YouTube, Lopez added that the Premier League champions have already held talks with the LaLiga giants regarding a move for Rodrygo.

“The information I received on Sunday was that Liverpool had at least spoken with Madrid about the amount they could move Rodrygo’s deal in. His situation at Real Madrid is uncomfortable … then they have an obligation to talk to Liverpool and to talk to anyone who calls them,” said Lopez.

Rodrygo's contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.

Real Madrid suffer Ibrahima Konate blow

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate is happy at Liverpool and wants to extend his stay at Anfield, according to journalist Abdellah Boulma. The French defender has already entered the final year of his contract with the Reds and is yet to sign a new deal.

Recent reports from Spain have suggested that Los Blancos have identified the player as an option to reinforce their backline. While the LaLiga giants would prefer to sign him for free next year, it is believed that a cut-price deal is also on the cards this summer.

However, it now appears that the 26-year-old would prefer to continue his association with Liverpool. He is engaged in talks regarding a new deal, and while a breakthrough hasn't been reached yet, Konate wants to stay at Anfield. Real Madrid, as such, may have to turn their attention to alternate targets.

Los Blancos have rejected a €75m offer for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer

Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid have turned down a massive €75m offer for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to Fichajes. Xabi Alonso sees the Frenchman as a key part of his plans going into the new season.

The LaLiga giants also share those sentiments and will not consider his departure this year. It is believed that the 24-year-old has admirers in the Premier League, with Arsenal among the clubs linked with a move of late.

However, Los Blancos will not consider his exit at any price this summer. The player is also settled at the Santiago Bernabeu and is not looking to leave.

