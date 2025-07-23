Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool step up Rodrygo pursuit, Los Blancos receive William Saliba boost, and more - July 23, 2025

Real Madrid reached the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer, where they were defeated 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The LaLiga giants are now working to add more quality to their squad before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are eager to secure the services of Rodrygo Goes this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their pursuit of William Saliba.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 23, 2025.

Liverpool step up Rodrygo Goes pursuit

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have initiated contact with Rodrygo Goes' entourage ahead of a move this summer, according to journalist Santi Aouna. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is up in the air after dropping down the pecking order in recent months.

Rodrygo's situation hasn't improved under Xabi Alonso, who used him sparingly at the FIFA Club World Cup. It is believed that Los Blancos are willing to consider offers for the 24-year-old this summer.

The Reds are keeping a close eye on the situation as they prepare for life after Luis Diaz. The Colombian forward is heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, and the Merseyside club have apparently identified Rodrygo as his replacement.

Liverpool are already in talks with the player's camp, but haven't established contact with Real Madrid yet. Los Blancos are likely to demand €100m for the Brazilian's signature.

Real Madrid receive William Saliba boost

William Saliba

William Saliba is refusing to sign a new deal at Arsenal, according to AS. The French defender has been outstanding for the Gunners over the years and is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are in the final phases of their careers, and the LaLiga giants have identified Saliba as an option to maintain the quality at the back. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027, and the north London side consider him a key part of their future.

Arsenal are planning to tie him down to a new deal until 2032, but Saliba is reluctant to commit his future at the Emirates. It is believed that the Frenchman has already held talks with Los Blancos, who are laying down groundwork for a move in the future.

Real Betis remain interested in Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has refused to rule out a move for Dani Ceballos this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Andalusian club have offered €5m for the 28-year-old.

Speaking during Junior Firpo's presentation, as cited by AS, Fajardo added that Real Betis won't pay big money for their former player.

“Ceballos currently belongs to Real Madrid, and we must be respectful when talking about players with current contracts. We monitor all possible market situations. I can’t say much more. Our conscience is as clear as Dani Ceballos’s,” said Fajardo

He continued:

“Betis doesn’t close the door to any player, much less those who have been in this club. But players have to fit within certain parameters. Dani had his chance two years ago when the negotiations were between two parties. Now it’s between three parties, and Betis isn’t going to pay any big transfer fee.”

Real Madrid reportedly want €15m to let Ceballos go.

