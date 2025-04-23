Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos advised to sign Benfica ace, Carlo Ancelotti talks about future, and more - April 23, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Coliseum on Wednesday (April 23) to face Getafe in LaLiga. Los Blancos are trailing league leaders Barcelona by seven points, although the Catalans have played a game more.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have been advised to move for a Benfica full-back this summer. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on his future.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 23, 2025.

Real Madrid advised to sign Alvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras

Xabi Alonso has advised Real Madrid to bring Alvaro Carreras back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal). The Bayer Leverkusen manager is heavily linked to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and apparently wants a new left-back on the roster.

Ad

Trending

Ferland Mendy has failed to impress, while Fran Garcia's future remains uncertain. Carreras has been identified as an upgrade on the duo. The 22-year-old rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, but left before he could break into the senior team.

He moved to Manchester United's youth academy in 2020 before joining Benfica last year. Carreras has registered four goals and five assists from 46 games across competitions for the Portuguese club this season.

Ad

The Spaniard is under contract until 2029, and apparently has a €50m release clause. However, the Red Devils supposedly have a buy-back option, which could complicate matters.

Carlo Ancelotti talks about future

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated his desire to stay at Real Madrid. The Italian manager's position at the Santiago Bernabeu is under scrutiny following a poor campaign so far.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Ancelotti insisted that he wants to stay with Los Blancos for as long as possible.

“I don’t hold any grudges. I love this club, and I want to stay here as long as possible. Whenever the time comes to move on, I will leave with gratitude and respect,” Ancelotti said.

He continued:

Ad

“Yes, it has been a more difficult year. But the club knows this. We are handling it as a team. I’m still very happy here, and even under pressure, I feel energised. Stress motivates me to keep pushing forward.”

Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2026.

Virgil van Dijk opens up on Trent Alexander-Arnold's future

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Virgil van Dijk believes Trent Alexander-Arnold will be remembered for a lot of good things, even if he leaves Liverpool. The English right-back's contract expires this summer, and recent reports have suggested that the player is all set to join Real Madrid.

Ad

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal), Van Dijk insisted that his team need Alexander-Arnold to be at his best for the remainder of the season.

“There’s a lot of noise around him. Everyone has their say about his form, but he has been vital for us all season. We need the best version of Trent for the remainder of the campaign. Whatever happens with his future will happen,” Van Dijk said.

Ad

He continued:

“There are a lot of good things he will always be remembered for if he does end up leaving."

The 26-year-old has registered four goals and seven assists from 40 games for Liverpool this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More