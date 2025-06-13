Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have Alvaro Carreras plan, club submit offer for LaLiga ace, and more - June 13, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to upgrade their squad before the start of the new season. New manager Xabi Alonso has already welcomed Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold to his roster this summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos haven't given up their pursuit of Alvaro Carreras. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are planning to secure the services of a Croatian striker.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 13, 2025.

Real Madrid have Alvaro Carreras plan

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid are planning to trigger Alvaro Carreras' release clause on July 1, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants have identified the Spaniard as the ideal candidate for the left-back slot and have already agreed on personal terms with the player.

Los Blancos wanted to sign Carreras before the FIFA Club World Cup, but Benfica refused to let him go for less than his €50m release clause. They even named him in their squad for the tournament.

Real Madrid have now accepted the situation, but haven't given up on the Spaniard. Instead, they are planning to retaliate by exercising the player's release clause on July 1.

Benfica could be powerless to stop the player from moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in such a situation. Interestingly, if they progress beyond the Round of 16 in the FIFA Club World Cup, the Portuguese club could be without Carreras for the rest of the tournament.

Los Blancos submit offer for Ante Budimir

Ante Budimier

Real Madrid have submitted their opening offer for Ante Budimir, according to Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal). The Croatian striker was outstanding for Osasuna in the 2024-25 season, scoring 24 goals from 42 games across competitions.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and have now offered €3m plus a youth player for his signature. The 33-year-old has a €8m release clause in his deal, but the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are planning to get a deal done for less. The LaLiga giants are even willing to insert a buyback clause in the deal for Osasuna to exercise, while the player is also open to a move.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on Santiago Bernabeu move

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he always dreamed of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. The English right-back joined Real Madrid from Liverpool last month.

Alexander-Arnold's contract at Anfield was due to expire at the end of this month. However, Los Blancos agreed a deal with the Reds to let him go in time to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking on his unveiling, as cited by Madrid Universal, the 26-year-old surprised everyone by expressing himself in fluent Spanish.

“Good afternoon, thank you for giving me this opportunity. Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn’t happen every day. I am very happy. I’m looking forward to showing my game to the Madridistas,” said Trent.

He continued:

“I am aware that I have a big responsibility, but I am ready to give everything. I really want to win a lot of titles and be a champion and grow and enjoy playing with the best. Thank you and Hala Madrid.”

Alexander-Arnold is likely to be Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

