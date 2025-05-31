Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos announce Trent Alexander-Arnold, German ace eager to join, and more - May 31, 2025

Real Madrid are working to improve the squad after an underwhelming campaign under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager has vacated his post at the end of the season, with Xabi Alonso already taking charge as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have announced the highly anticipated arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their efforts to sign Angelo Stiller.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 31, 2025.

Real Madrid announce Trent Alexander-Arnold arrival

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. The English defender was previously expected to move to the Santiago Bernabeu once his contract with the Reds expires at the end of next month.

However, it now appears that Los Blancos have accelerated their plans, perhaps with the FIFA Club World Cup in mind. The LaLiga giants have now shared a statement revealing that the 26-year-old has signed a six-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2031. The statement read:

“Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement that will keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at our club for the next six seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2031.”

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has added that Los Blancos will pay Liverpool €10m to sign him before the expiry of his contract. They will also cover his wages for the months of June and July.

Angelo Stiller eager to join

Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller is ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to MARCA. Real Madrid are apparently eager to reinforce their midfield this summer and have identified the German as their preferred choice for the job.

Stiller has been outstanding for VfB Stuttgart this season, and helped them win the DFB Pokal. The 24-year-old has amassed four goals and 11 assists from 47 games across competitions this season.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, although he isn't the only player on Los Blancos' wish list. The LaLiga giants are preparing for life after Luka Modric, who is set to leave this summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to rope in an able replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Stiller has been earmarked for the role and apparently comes recommended from Kroos himself.

The VfB Stuttgart midfielder is under contract until 2028, but is expected to cost around €40-50m this year. Liverpool, Ajax, West Ham United and Rennes are among his other suitors, but the German apparently prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos eyeing Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Real Madrid have turned their attention to Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to The Guardian. The Englishman exploded onto the scene at Arsenal this season, and has already turned heads across Europe.

Lewis-Skelly has registered one goal and two assists from 39 games across competitions for the senior side. The 18-year-old is naturally a midfielder, but has excelled in the left-back position.

Interestingly, Lewis-Skelly's contract with the Gunners expires in 2026 and renewal talks have apparently hit a roadblock. The situation has alerted Los Blancos, who are looking to add more quality to the left-back position this summer.

