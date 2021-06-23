Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos begin negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for star striker, Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG  and more - 23rd June 2021

Real Madrid are looking to make a few key additions to their attack this summer to help stamp their authority in the league as well as Europe next season. Los Blancos endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign and their stuttering frontline only added to their woes. Apart from Karim Benzema, none of the attackers had a season to remember, highlighting the urgent need for reinforcements.

With Carlo Ancelotti taking over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid are hoping to get back to their best in the upcoming season. Los Blancos were brilliant during the Italian’s previous stint, but Ancelotti will now be aiming to win the La Liga title that eluded him last time around.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 23 June 2021.

Real Madrid begin negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have begun negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, according to Marca via La Repubblica. It was recently reported that Los Blancos had reached a personal agreement with the Norwegian striker. The 20-year-old found the back of the net 41 times in 41 games for the Bundesliga side last season and also set up 12 more. The La Liga giants have initiated the process of bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu, although they are yet to agree a transfer fee with Dortmund.

🚨 | Real Madrid made an offer of more than 110M for Erling Haaland but Dortmund refused them. They would like to receive more than 150M for the player, but considering his buy out clause (75M) can be activated in 2022, they're willing to sell him for 130M. 🇳🇴 @DeportesCuatro — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) June 22, 2021

The Bundesliga giants run the risk of losing Haaland for around €75m next year if they turn down a bigger offer this summer. It is believed that Real Madrid have already submitted a bid of €110m for the Norwegian, but Dortmund have turned it down. The Bundesliga side want around €150m to part with their prized asset, but it is believed an offer of €130m could do the trick for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to AS via French journalist Daniel Riolo. The Frenchman is Real Madrid’s number one target this summer, with his current deal set to expire in a year. Mbappe has refused to sign an extension, but the Ligue 1 giants are adamant that he will not leave. Los Blancos want to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but are also willing to wait a year, when they could sign him for free.

Kylian Mbappè has told PSG to let him go to Real Madrid. He wants to leave PSG this summer. @DanielRiolo #rmlive 🇫🇷 — Los Blancos Live (@LosBlancos_Live) June 22, 2021

Even though the Frenchman has asked to leave the Parc des Princes, the situation is complicated. Mbappe is expected to cost a fortune and while Real Madrid are interested, Los Blancos might not have the finances to match PSG’s valuation.

Real Madrid monitoring €50m La Liga striker

Real Madrid have turned their attentions to Youssef En-Nesyri, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Moroccan has been a revelation since joining Sevilla in January 2020 and managed 24 goals from 52 games last season, despite half of those appearances coming from the bench. Los Blancos are among several clubs who have been impressed by his goalscoring abilities and the La Liga giants are even preparing a bid for the player.

Sevilla currently value their star man at €50m and Real Madrid believe En-Nesyri could be a viable option if they fail to sign Mbappe or Haaland.

