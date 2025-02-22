Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bundesliga ace, club plan Raul Asencio renewal, and more - February 22, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their home game against Girona in LaLiga on Sunday (February 23). Carlo Ancelotti's team are second on the league table after 24 games, tied on points with leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Bundesliga forward. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are planning to tie Raul Asencio down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 22, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Real Madrid have set their sights on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The 20-year-old has caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund this season, registering 11 goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions.

Primarily a left-forward, Bynoe-Gittens is equally adept at playing on the right, making him an asset to his suitors. However, the most enticing quality of the Englishman is his ability to take on the opposition.

Bynoe-Gittens is averaging 4.3 dribbles per game this season, the highest in Bundesliga, with a success rate of over 50%. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are well stocked in attack, although Vinicius Junior is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. The LaLiga giants have always had an eye out for emerging talents and have found their next target in Bynoe-Gittens.

However, Real Madrid could face competition from the Premier League for the Englishman, with Manchester City and Chelsea among his suitors. The player is under contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2028, so he is likely to cost a fat fee.

Los Blancos plan Raul Asencio renewal

Raul Asencio

Real Madrid are planning to hand Raul Asencio a new deal that will double his wages, according to Fichajes.net. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at La Fabrica before breaking into the first team last year.

He has since cemented his place in Carlo Ancelotti's setup, helping the club deal with injuries to Eder Militao (ACL) and David Alaba (adductor). The 22-year-old has registered 24 appearances across competitions this season for the senior side, including 14 starts.

Los Blancos apparently consider Asencio an integral part of their future. They are ready to offer him a new deal worth €3m per year. The Spaniard is under contract until 2026 and reportedly has a €50m release clause.

Andoni Iraola rubbishes Los Blancos links

Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has brushed aside rumors linking him to the hot seat at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has recently proved the naysayers wrong by progressing to the knockouts of the Champions League.

However, his contract expires in 2026, and recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are already eyeing his replacement. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is apparently the front-runner for the job, but Iraola has also been named as an option of late.

However, the Bournemouth manager recently rubbished those claims.

"I don’t pay attention to these things. I’ve been in this business for many years as a player and as a coach, and I know how these things work and what matters and what doesn’t,” Iraola said (as cited by Madrid Universal).

Iraola has taken his team to fifth in the Premier League after 25 games this season.

