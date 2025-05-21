Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bundesliga ace, Xabi Alonso wants Alexis Mac Allister, and more - May 21, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for the summer after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. Carlo Ancelotti's team are all set to finish second in the LaLiga table behind Barcelona, and have also missed out on the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing a Bundesliga superstar. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso has set his sights on Alexis Mac Allister.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 21, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz

Incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has asked the club to secure Florian Wirtz's services, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants are planning to hand the Spanish manager a squad fit to get them back to the top.

Los Blancos have already strengthened their back line by roping in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. Trent Alexander-Arnold is apparently on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu, while the LaLiga giants remain heavily linked with Alvaro Carreras as well.

It now appears that Alonso is also eyeing reinforcements in midfield. Recent reports in Spain have suggested that Real Madrid are preparing for a Galactico signing this summer, and Wirtz could be their man.

The German midfielder has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons, and Alonso now wants to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish manager has apparently asked the club to tie Luka Modric down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

However, the Croatian will turn 40 this September, and cannot be expected to go on forever. Wirtz could be a fine successor for Modric, but he is likely to cost upwards of €100m.

Xabi Alonso wants Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister

Xabi Alonso is trying to prise Alexis Mac Allister away from Liverpool, according to Real Madrid Confidential. The Argentine midfielder has been very impressive for the Reds since arriving in 2023 and helped them win the Premier League this season.

Alonso apparently sees him as the ideal fit in his midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish manager values the 26-year-old's ability to dictate the tempo of games and carry the ball.

However, prising Mac Allister away from Anfield won't be easy. The Argentine is under contract until 2028 and is an integral part of Liverpool's plans.

The Premier League giants are likely to demand a colossal fee to let him go. Real Madrid, however, are keeping the player under close watch, although any move could depend on Dani Ceballos' future.

Los Blancos plan Thibaut Courtois renewal

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid are ready to offer Thibaut Courtois a new deal, according to COPE. The Belgian goalkeeper's contract expires in 2026, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Courtois remains a central part of the LaLiga giants' plans, and they are now ready to extend his stay. Los Blancos have a policy of offering one-year extensions to players over the age of 30.

However, they are apparently willing to bend the rules for the 33-year-old and are engaged in talks with the player's camp regarding a two-year deal. Thibaut Courtois has registered 14 clean sheets from 46 games across competitions this season.

