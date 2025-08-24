Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, Antonio Rudiger wants to stay, and more - August 24, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Sunday, August 24, to face Oviedo in LaLiga. Xabi Alonso's team arrive at the game on the back of their 1-0 win over Osasuna earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Premier League midfielder. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger is not looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the moment.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 24, 2025.
Real Madrid eyeing Adam Wharton
Real Madrid are ready to battle Manchester United in the race to sign Adam Wharton this summer, according to AS. The LaLiga giants wanted to sign a new midfielder this summer following Luka Modric's departure.
Los Blancos had their eyes on Martin Zubimendi earlier in the transfer window, but lost out to Arsenal in the race. It now appears that Real Madrid have identified Wharton as an option for the job.
The Englishman has been outstanding for Crystal Palace of late and also has admirers at Old Trafford. However, prising the 21-year-old away from Selhurst Park won't be easy, as he is under contract until 2029.
Antonio Rudiger wants to stay
Antonio Rudiger would prefer to continue his association with Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central. However, the report adds that the German defender would accept the LaLiga giants' decision regarding his future.
The 32-year-old's contract expires next summer, and he is yet to sign an extension. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have already identified Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate as his replacement. Rudiger, however, wants to sign a new deal with Real Madrid and continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Arsenal still in Rodrygo Goes chase, says journalist
Arsenal could attempt a late move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Graeme Bailey. The Brazilian forward has struggled to break into Xabi Alonso's plans, and his future remains unclear at the moment.
The Gunners have been linked with Rodrygo all summer as they try to add more bite to their attack. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are willing to let the 24-year-old go for around €100m this summer.
Speaking to TBR Football, Bailey added that Arsenal and Manchester City remain in the race for Rodrygo this summer.
“Rodrygo to Arsenal still has some legs. This is why we reported earlier this week that Arsenal could be interested in a possible loan move, and I wouldn’t rule it out. They’ve got a good relationship with Madrid. They’ve done it before with [Martin] Odegaard. I certainly wouldn’t rule that out, especially if Rodrygo pushes in the last 10 days, which is quite possible,” said Bailey.
He continued:
“And I still wouldn’t 100% rule [Manchester] City out of the equation just yet. But if Rodrygo doesn’t get game time this weekend, he’s one of those players – like many others in the first two weeks of the season – who could move if he’s not used. If he doesn’t start this weekend and doesn’t get minutes, he’s really going to come into focus.”
The Gunners recently signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace in a reported £67.5m deal.