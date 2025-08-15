Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, Fenerbahce want Andriy Lunin, more - August 15, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to lock horns with Osasuna on Tuesday, August 19, at the Santiago Bernabeu in their first league game of the new campaign. Los Blancos finished second in LaLiga last season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are keeping a close eye on an Argentine defender. Elsewhere, Fenerbahce are interested in Andriy Lunin.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 15, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero

Real Madrid have set their sights on Cristian Romero, according to Fichajes. The 27-year-old defender has been very impressive for Tottenham Hotspur in recent seasons and was recently appointed their new captain.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos have followed the Argentine defender's exploits with club and country for a while and are impressed with the scouting report so far. Romero will enter the final year of his contract with the north London side next summer, which could present the LaLiga giants with an opportunity to prise him away.

Spurs will be eager to tie him down to a new deal, given his importance to their plans. However, it is believed that Romero could be open to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu if the opportunity arises. With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger in the final phase of their career, Real Madrid could do with a player of the Argentine's caliber in the squad next year.

Ad

Fenerbahce want Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Fenerbahce are ready to prise Andriy Lunin away from Real Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian custodian is not a guaranteed starter at the Santiago Bernabeu due to the presence of Thibaut Courtois.

Ad

Lunin signed a new deal until 2030 last year, but his future remains uncertain. Fenerbahce are now offering him a chance to secure regular football and are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy. The 26-year-old is apparently open to the move this summer.

Los Blancos unveil Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid have unveiled Franco Mastantuono as their fourth signing of the summer. The highly rated Argentine teenager arrives from River Plate in a reported €45m deal, and was presented to the press on Thursday, August 15.

Ad

Speaking on the occasion, the 18-year-old said that he will remember the day for the rest of his life.

“It’s a special day to join Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world. It’s a day I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Thanks to everyone here and to the president, my dream of joining the biggest club in the world has come true. I want to thank my family and friends for always being there. Without you, this wouldn’t be possible,” said Mastantuono.

Ad

He continued:

“Thanks to all the people of Argentina, who are very special to me. I have to keep learning, but I promise I’ll give my all for this jersey. They’ll be with one more fan inside the stadium, thanks to everyone and… Hala Madrid!”

Mastantuono rose through the ranks at River Plate and went on to impress with the senior side. There was significant interest in his signature this year, but Los Blancos managed to beat the competition. The player has been handed the No. 30 shirt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More