Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, Miguel Gutierrez wants to return, and more - April 9, 2025

Real Madrid suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 8, in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team now have an uphill task ahead of the second leg next week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Premier League defender. Elsewhere, Miguel Gutierrez is eager to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 9, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite

Real Madrid are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Caught Offside. Ancelotti worked with the English defender during his stint at Goodison Park and is eager for a reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United and Liverpool also have their eyes on Branthwaite, who has registered 27 appearances for the Toffees this season. The 22-year-old missed the start of the season with a groin injury but has been dispensable for Everton since his return.

Los Blancos are keeping him under close watch as they consider defensive reinforcements for the summer. The LaLiga giants are missing Eder Militao, who is out with his second ACL injury in 18 months.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are no longer young and need to be replaced soon. The LaLiga champions have identified Branthwaite as a possible option for the job, although they also have other targets on their radar.

However, interest from Manchester United and Liverpool could scupper their plans. The Red Devils are keen to shore up their backline after a poor campaign and have apparently made Branthwaite one of their priorities.

Miguel Gutierrez wants to return

Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez has his heart set on a return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Defensa Central. Real Madrid reportedly have an €8m buyback clause for the Spanish left-back, but has told him that they haven't decided on the matter.

Gutierrez has been quite impressive for Girona this season, registering two goals and six assists from 34 games. With their pursuit of Alphonso Davies proving futile, and Ferland Mendy struggling of late, Los Blancos could be tempted to make a move for their former player this summer.

However, the LaLiga giants may have to offload Mendy or Fran Garcia before they can consider a transfer. Real Madrid will only make a final decision on the matter in the summer.

Federico Valverde was close to joining Arsenal early in his career

Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has revealed that he was a step away from joining Arsenal early in his career. The Uruguayan midfielder is now a key figure for Real Madrid and inherited Toni Kroos' famous No. 8 shirt this season.

However, things could have been a lot different, as Valverde was apparently in talks to join Arsenal early in his career. The Uruguayan was an emerging talent at Penarol when he caught the eye of the Emirates hierarchy in 2014.

Speaking recently to Jorge Valdano, Valverde said that he was convinced that he could grow with the Gunners.

“I said to myself: ‘That’s it. This is my club. I’m going to grow here.' In Uruguay, people watched a lot of Premier League matches. I imagined a future there,” said Valverde.

However, the move ultimately collapsed due to Penarol's demands.

