Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, Rodrygo Goes not in talks to leave, and more - August 30, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, August 30, in LaLiga. Xabi Alonso's team have won both games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Premier League midfielder. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes was never in talks to leave the LaLiga giants this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 30, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton

Real Madrid are interested in Adam Wharton, according to Caught Offside. The English midfielder has seen his stock rise following some impressive outings for Crystal Palace.

His efforts have made him a wanted man this summer and the Eagles are anticipating offers for their prized asset at the end of the window. However, having already sold Everechi Eze to Arsenal, Crystal Palace have no desire to let Wharton leave.

The London club have slapped a £100m price tag on his head to ward off suitors. Real Madrid, meanwhile, could also face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool in the race.

Rodrygo Goes not in talks to leave

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes was never close to leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Xtra). Thr Brazilian forward's future has been making headlines for a while, especially after struggling for game time under Xabi Alonso.

Recent reports have heavily linked Rodrygo with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal named as possible destinations. However, Romano adds that there have been no negotiations regarding a move away this summer.

The 24-year-old is also eager to stay and fight for his place in the team. Los Blancos also consider him a key asset and are not looking to let him go.

Super agent advises Vinicius Junior on contract renewal

Vinicius Junior

Super agent Rafaela Pimenta believes Vinicius Junior should never consider leaving Real Madrid as a free agent. The Brazilian forward is yet to sign a new deal with Los Blancos, and is already wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the press, Pimenta added that she wouldn't like to give advise to someone she isn't well acquainted with.

“I tell you how I see it, without wanting to give advice to someone I don’t know. A player should not leave a club for free, it seems to me a little low level,” said Pimenta.

She continued:

“He hasn’t done it, I hope he doesn’t do it because I think the players who do it, most of the time it’s for economic interests and put themselves in a difficult situation.”

However, Pimenta went on to state that Vinicius' agent should try until the last moment to extend the player's stay.

“If I were Vinicius’ agent, I would try until the last moment to reach an agreement, make a renewal,” said Pimenta.

She concluded:

“If he intends to leave, organise this exit with class, with elegance. It’s like a divorce, you can do it in two ways. If you make an ugly divorce, everyone pays, your family, your children and your memories. To preserve all this, there is always the possibility of a balance.”

Vinicius Junior is under contract with Real Madrid until 2027.

