Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing German ace, Endrick not planning to leave, and more - July 13, 2025

Real Madrid failed to win the LaLiga title as well as the Champions League trophy last season. They also lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana finals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain interested in a German midfielder. Elsewhere, Endrick is not planning to leave this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 13, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Angelo Stiller, according to SPORT. Xabi Alonso is looking to add a new controller in the mould of Toni Kroos, who retired in the summer of 2024.

With Luka Modric also parting ways with Los Blancos this month, the Spanish manager wants a new player who can dictate the momentum from midfield. Stiller, who has been dubbed the 'new Kroos', has apparently been identified as the ideal choice for the job.

The VfB Stuttgart man is coming off another impressive campaign with the Bundesliga side and has been heavily linked with the LaLiga giants in recent times. While Arda Guler has been utilized in the position at the FIFA Club World Cup, Alonso is still pushing for Stiller at the moment. However, Real Madrid may have to pay around €50m to sign the 24-year-old this summer.

Endrick not planning to leave

Endrick's future remains uncertain

Endrick has no plans to leave this summer, according to AS. The Brazilian struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti last season, and is currently sidelined with an injury.

Endrick, though, isn't guaranteed regular game time under Xabi Alonso in the upcoming campaign, with Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order. The recent emergence of Gonzalo Garcia has further added to speculation regarding the 18-year-old's future.

It was previously reported that Los Blancos are willing to consider a loan exit to aid in the player's development. However, Endrick wants to stay and fight for his place in the team.

Gareth Bale backs Xabi Alonso to excel at the Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale believes that Xabi Alonso can build a winning team at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish manager took charge as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at the end of May this year.

Alonso helped his team reach the semifinal of this summer's FIFA Club World Cup, but suffered a 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Bale, however, believes that the Spaniard is the right man to lead Los Blancos.

Speaking to El Mundo, the Welshman backed his former club to win trophies next season.

“You can never count Real Madrid out. They’re always just one step away from being great again. With Xabi Alonso in charge, and given time, he can build a winning team. I’m still a Real Madrid fan, and I hope they lift more titles next season,” said Bale.

He continued:

“Xabi is obsessed with football, and in this modern game, you need that. He breathes football. We all saw what he did at Leverkusen. I’m sure he’ll do well at Madrid too. He’s only been there for four weeks. His challenge will be getting the stars to work together for the team while still showing their individual talent.”

Alonso won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 season.

