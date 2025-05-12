Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool defender, club agree Franco Mastantuono deal, and more - May 12, 2025

Real Madrid suffered a 4-3 defeat in LaLiga at the hands of Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday (May 11). A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick wasn't enough, as Carlo Ancelotti's team dropped seven points behind the Catalans in the title race, with three games left to play.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on another Liverpool star. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have agreed a deal to sign Franco Mastantuono in 2026.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 12, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are plotting a Bosman move for Ibrahima Konate in 2026, according to journalist Jorge Picon (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer and have identified Dean Huijsen and Konate as options for the job.

Ad

Trending

Huijsen has been outstanding for Bournemouth in recent times and has earned admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. However, Los Blancos would prefer to sign Konate, who is considered the ideal fit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman's contract with Liverpool expires next summer, and he has yet to sign a new deal. Real Madrid are apparently monitoring his situation with interest, although they would prefer to sign him for free next summer.

Ad

The Reds are already in talks to tie him down to a new deal. However, they could be forced to cash in on him if negotiations don't yield a breakthrough. In such a scenario, Los Blancos could also make a move and lap him up this year.

Los Blancos agree Franco Mastantuono deal

Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono has agreed to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2026, according to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal). The Argentine wonderkid had made a name for himself with River Plate of late.

Ad

Mastantuono's performances this season (five goals and three assists in 15 games) have earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, including Real Madrid. Los Blancos see the 17-year-old as the ideal replacement for the ageing Luka Modric in midfield.

The Croatian is due to turn 40 this September and is also out of contract this summer. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy want Mastantuono to eventually take Modric's place in the team and see him as a future leader in the midfield.

Ad

However, as per FIFA rules, the Argentine can only join them once he turns 18, so a move is not possible this summer. The LaLiga giants, though, have already reached an agreement with River Plate that will see Mastantuono join them in January 2026.

Vinicius Junior close to renewal

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian forward has attracted attention from multiple suitors of late, and Real Madrid are keen to end speculation regarding his future.

Ad

Despite Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer, Vinicius remains key to the club's plans. While the official signing hasn't been completed yet, everything has been agreed upon.

The 24-year-old will reportedly sign a three-year extension to his current deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2030. Vinicius will earn around €20m net per season, which will make him the highest earner at the club.

Mbappe earns an annual salary of €15m. The Brazilian will also have performance-related bonuses in his deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More