Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Sporting ace, Dani Ceballos ready to leave, and more - June 22, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, June 22, to face Pachuca in their second game of the FIFA Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso's team are currently second in Group H after dropping points in their first game against Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Sporting defender. Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos is ready to bid adieu to the LaLiga giants this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 22, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Ousmane Diomande

Real Madrid are planning to take Ousmane Diomande to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Mundo Deportivo. The LaLiga giants are embarking on a new journey under Xabi Alonso, who took over from Carlo Ancelotti last month.

Los Blancos have already added Dean Huijsen to their roster, but it now appears that they have plans to further reinforce their backline. Eder Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in 18 months, while David Alaba has struggled to stay fit of late.

A new defender, as such, could be of interest to Real Madrid, and they have now zeroed in on Ousmane Diomande for the job. The Ivorian has been a pillar at the back for Sporting of late, and could be a fine fit at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

The 21-year-old registered 46 appearances across competitions this season for the Portuguese side, helping them win the league. He is under contract until 2027, and apparently has a €80m release clause in his contract.

Interestingly, the report adds that Sporting could allow him to leave for around €60m this summer. However, Los Blancos are unlikely to pay such a premium price for the player.

Dani Ceballos ready to leave

Dani Ceballos is ready to consider a move away from Real Madrid this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder was an unused substitute in Los Blancos' 0-0 draw against Al-Hilal in the opening fixture of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ceballos was hoping to fight for his place under Xabi Alonso this season, but was left frustrated by the new manager's decision. The 28-year-old has managed two assists from 41 games across competitions this season.

Ceballos was heavily involved in the final months of Carlo Ancelotti's tenure, but is now unsure about his chances under Alonso. The Spaniard is now open to an exit, with his former club Real Betis apparently ready to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid apparently value him at €20m, which could pose a problem.

Los Blancos working on Thibaut Courtois renewal

Real Madrid are working to tie Thibaut Courtois down to a new deal by July, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Belgian shotstopper's contract runs until 2026, but the LaLiga giants are planning to hand him a two-year extension until 2028.

The 33-year-old registered 15 clean sheets from 48 appearances across competitions last season, and remains a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos normally offer one-year contracts to players over the age of 30, but are apparently willing to make an exception for Thibaut Courtois.

