Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Sporting ace, Xabi Alonso close to Santiago Bernabeu move, and more - May 10, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming LaLiga tie against Barcelona on Sunday, May 11. Carlo Ancelotti's team are currently second in the league table after 34 games, four points behind the Catalans at the top.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Sporting striker. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso is close to taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 10, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Fichajes. Los Blancos are apparently planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer, despite the presence of Kylian Mbappe in the team.

The LaLiga giants apparently believe that a new striker could help the team hit a higher gear and have identified Gyokeres as the ideal choice for the job. The Swedish hitman has been on fire for Sporting this season, registering 52 goals and 12 assists from 49 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at club across the continent, with Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly in the race as well. However, Real Madrid are banking on the lure of the fabled white shirt to win the race for the 26-year-old.

Gyokeres is under contract with the Portuguese club until 2028 and is expected to cost around €100m. Los Blancos, though, remain confident that a deal can be done for less.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are also hoping to raise a similar fee by offloading Rodrygo Goes this summer. The Brazilian's potential exit could fund the Gyokeres move.

Xabi Alonso close to Santiago Bernabeu move

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has already agreed to take over at Real Madrid this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager has been on a tremendous run with Bayer Leverkusen of late and won the domestic double last season.

Alonso has recently revealed that he is overseeing his final games for the Bundesliga club. It is believed that Los Blancos have already identified him as Carlo Ancelotti's successor.

The Italian is expected part ways with the LaLiga giants this summer after a difficult campaign. Real Madrid now want to install their former player on the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos will apparently have to pay Leverkusen €8m for Alonso.

EPL trio want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are ready to lock horns for the services of Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to TBR Football. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

Rodrygo has seen his importance fade following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last year. The French forward is now the new darling of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, and the Brazilian reportedly remains unsettled at the club.

Rodrygo has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season, and his contract runs until 2028. The 24-year-old remains highly rated in the European circuit and is reportedly wanted in the Premier League this year. The English trio have apparently established contact with the player's entourage as they look to prise him away at the end of the season.

