Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos leading Martin Zubimendi chase, Brazil want Carlo Ancelotti, and more - March 27, 2025

Real Madrid host Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, March 29, in LaLiga. Los Blancos are second in the league table after 28 games this season.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are the favorites to lap up Martin Zubimendi this summer. Elsewhere, Brazil have initiated steps to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 27, 2025.

Real Madrid leading Martin Zubimendi's chase

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid are at the front of the queue in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to COPE. The LaLiga champions are in the market for Toni Kroos' replacement, having refrained from signing a midfielder after his retirement last summer.

Zubimendi has been very impressive for Real Sociedad over the years and has been identified as the ideal fit for the role. The Spaniard is not short of suitors though, with Arsenal also hot on his heels at the moment.

The Gunners were long considered the favorites to lap Zubimendi up this summer. However, Los Blancos are now plotting to ruin their plans.

Real Madrid have already done the groundwork to secure the services of the 26-year-old and are getting closer and closer to his signature. Zubimendi has a £50m release clause in his deal, which shouldn't be a problem for the LaLiga champions.

Arsenal were hoping Mikel Arteta's San Sebastian connections would help them win the race for Zubimendi. However, as things stand, the player could be headed to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Brazil want Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti

Brazil are planning to return for Carlo Ancelotti this summer, according to GE Globo. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have sprung into action following the demoralizing 4-1 defeat to Argentina earlier this week.

The South American nation have had their eyes on the Italian manager for a while, but haven't managed to convince him so far. However, things are looking up at the moment for Brazil.

Initial discussions with Ancelotti has been position, but he will only decide on the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Interestingly, the Italian's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of next season.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have identified Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso as his replacement. As such, O Selecao could have better luck in their pursuit of Ancelotti this summer.

Los Blancos plan Raul Asencio renewal

Raul Asencio

Real Madrid are planning to hand Raul Asensio a new deal until 2031, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish defender has been a revelation for Los Blancos this season, registering 29 appearances across competitions.

His emergence has helped the LaLiga giants deal with Eder Militao's ACL injury. The 22-year-old's previous contract was due to expire in 2026 and apparently had a €50m release clause.

However, it was recently reported that Real Madrid have already triggered an extension clause in his contract until 2029. It now appears that the club are working to end any speculation regarding his future by offering him a new contract until 2031. Discussions are underway and there's no rush at the moment, but the process is likely to be completed in the coming months.

