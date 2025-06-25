Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make David Alaba decision, Arsenal willing to wait for Brazilian ace, and more - June 25, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their final FIFA Club World Cup group stage tie against RB Salzburg on Thursday, June 26. Xabi Alonso's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 3-1 win over Pachuca on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos have come to a decision regarding David Alaba's future. Elsewhere, the Gunners are waiting for Rodrygo Goes' next move.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer news from June 25, 2025.
Real Madrid decide Alaba future
Real Madrid have decided not to hand David Alaba a new deal once his contract expires next summer, according to AS. The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries of late, and missed much of the 2024-25 campaign with various knocks.
That also includes a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an ACL injury picked up in December 2023. The Austrian's hefty €19.5m per-year wages are proving to be a burden for the LaLiga giants. With Dean Huijsen already in the books, Los Blancos have now decided that David Alaba's time at the club will come to an end next year.
Arsenal willing to wait for Rodrygo Goes
Arsenal are willing to play a patient game in their pursuit of Rodrygo Goes, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation this summer.
Recent reports have suggested that Rodrygo has turned down multiple offers from the Premier League as he wants to stay with Los Blancos. The Gunners are now waiting to see if the 24-year-old has a change of heart, especially with Xabi Alonso in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.
It is believed that the LaLiga giants are not actively looking to sell Rodrygo unless he wants to leave. If such a scenario arises, the player be allowed to go for €90m.
Franco Mastantuono opens up on Los Blancos move
Franco Mastantuono has revealed that securing a move to Real Madrid has been a dream come true. Los Blancos have already confirmed that the Argentinean will move to the Santiago Bernabeu once he turns 18 in August.
Speaking to DAZN, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Mastantuono added that he wants to win the FIFA Club World Cup with River Plate before leaving.
“Any player in the world dreams of playing for River Plate and Real Madrid. I want to leave River Plate on a high note because it’s given me everything, and I’m very grateful. My focus is on River Plate and trying to win the tournament,” said Mastantuono.
The teenager also outlined Xabi Alonso's role in convincing him to move.
“The way he (Xabi Alonso) spoke to me was incredible, and I’m incredibly grateful for that. The conversation was very influential because having the manager want you is a significant vote of confidence for a player. Leaving a club like River Plate isn’t easy, and his words really motivated me to make that leap,” said Mastantuono.
Mastantuono rose through the ranks at River Plate and is one of the most exciting teenagers in world football right now. Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to pay around €63m for the 17-year-old.