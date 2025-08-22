Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Endrick decision, club plan Dani Carvajal renewal, and more - August 22, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for a trip to Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Sunday, August 24, to face Oviedo in LaLiga. Xabi Alonso's team have started the new season with a 1-0 win over Osasuna earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have come to a decision regarding Endrick's future. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are planning to tie Dani Carvajal down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 22, 2025.

Real Madrid make Endrick decision

Endrick's future remains unclear

Real Madrid have no plans to offload Endrick this summer, according to The Athletic. The Brazilian striker joined the LaLiga giants last summer with a huge reputation from Palmeiras.

However, Endrick failed to cement a place in the starting XI under former manager Carlo Ancelotti. The 19-year-old registered seven goals from 37 games across competitions last season for Los Blancos, but only eight of them were starts.

The Brazilian missed the FIFA Club World Cup due to a muscle injury and is yet to feature under new manager Xabi Alonso. The Spanish manager, interestingly, has unearthed a new gem in Gonzalo Garcia, who was outstanding at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 21-year-old finished the tournament with four goals from six appearances, and has also featured the 1-0 win over Osasuna in midweek. His rise has further complicated matters for Endrick, who now remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid have no desire to let him go this summer, either on a loan deal or a permanent transfer. Los Blancos have handed the Brazilian the No. 9 shirt, and want him to continue his development at the club. The player's situation, though, will be reviewed in the January transfer window.

Los Blancos plan Dani Carvajal renewal

Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid are planning to offer Dani Carvajal a one-year extension, according to Defensa Central. The Spanish right-back has been a key figure for the LaLiga giants in recent years, but is already on the wrong side of 30.

Los Blancos have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool this summer to reinforce their right-back position. Carvajal meanwhile, recently returned from an ACL injury, and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Xabi Alonso.

The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of this season, adding to speculation regarding his future. However, it now appears that Real Madrid want him to hang around for at least another season. The veteran defender also wants to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing loan deal for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Tottenham Hotspur have reached out to Real Madrid to discuss a temporary deal for Rodrygo Goes, according to GOAL. The Brazilian forward is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu and remains heavily linked with a departure.

Recent reports have named Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool as possible destinations. The north London side are now proposing a loan deal for the 24-year-old this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to cover the player's entire wages, while also offering a loan fee. The LaLiga giants could be enticed by the proposal as it could help elevate the player's stock ahead of a possible permanent sale next summer.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More