Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make Vinicius decision, club want Brahim Diaz stay, and more - July 26, 2025

Real Madrid parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti in May this year and appointed Xabi Alonso as his replacement. The Spanish manager guided his new team to the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have come to a decision regarding Vinicius Junior's future. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants want Brahim Diaz to stay.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 26, 2026.

Real Madrid make Vinicius decision

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are willing to offload Vinicius Junior in 2026 if he doesn't agree to a renewal, according to Cadena SER. The Brazilian forward's future has been making headlines for a while amid interest from the Middle East.

Vinicius' contract expires in 2027 and Los Blancos have been locked in talks with his camp for a while regarding a renewal. However, the 25-year-old's wage demands have turned out to be a roadblock in negotiations.

Vinicius reportedly wants to be paid at par with Kylian Mbappe. The LaLiga giants are surprised at his request, especially since the Brazilian endured an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

The Frenchman, meanwhile, was a revelation after arriving last summer, winning the Pichichi Trophy and registering the best debut campaign in the club's history. Real Madrid, as such, are unwilling to give in to Vinicius' demands, causing a breakdown in talks.

Los Blancos will offer the player the chance to redeem himself next season. However, should his form fail to improve and if he refuses to reduce his demands, the LaLiga giants will consider cashing in on Vinicius Junior next summer.

Los Blancos want Brahim Diaz stay

Brahim Diaz

According to SER, Real Madrid will not accept any offers for Brahim Diaz this summer. The Moroccan international was in and out of the starting XI under previous manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The situation has added to speculation regarding his future this summer. His position hasn't improved under Xabi Alonso so far, but the LaLiga giants consider him a key part of their plans.

Diaz is viewed as the ideal backup to Jude Bellingham in the starting XI. However, the 25-year-old aims to usurp the Englishman and cement his place in Alonso's team.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts so far and will not consider any talk of his departure at the moment. Recent reports have suggested that Diaz could even be offered a new deal, with his contract set to expire in 2027.

Real Madrid not considering Fran Garcia sale

Fran Garcia

Real Madrid have Fran Garcia firmly in their plans for the upcoming season, according to AS. The Spanish left-back's future has come under scrutiny following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer.

With Ferland Mendy also in the team, and AC Milan reportedly eyeing Garcia, it was believed that Los Blancos would consider his exit. However, the player was very impressive under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy have no desire to let him go.

Mendy, meanwhile, continues to be sidelined with an injury and his fitness issues have shown no signs of receding. The LaLiga giants, as such, are losing their patience with the Frenchman, and would rather offload him than Garcia.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More