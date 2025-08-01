Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos open to Ferland Mandy exit, Fenerbahce eyeing veteran defender, and more - August 1, 2025

Real Madrid kick off their new LaLiga campaign by hosting Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 19. The LaLiga giants finished second in the league behind bitter rivals Barcelona last season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to offload Ferland Mendy this year. Elsewhere, Fenerbahce are interested in a veteran defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 1, 2025.

Real Madrid open to Ferland Mandy exit

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Ferland Mendy this year, according to Mundo Deportivo. The French left-back is no longer indispensable for Los Blancos following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer.

The Spaniard is expected to become a mainstay in Xabi Alonso's tactical setup at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Fran Garcia is also in the Spanish manager's roster and has been quite impressive at the FIFA Club World Cup as well.

The situation has put Mendy's future in limbo. The Frenchman has struggled to stay fit in recent times and it now appears that the LaLiga giants have lost their patience with the player.

Real Madrid are not actively looking to offload Mendy, but are open to his departure for the proper price. The 30-year-old is under contract until 2028, and Los Blancos believe that they can raise a handsome fee from his exit.

Mendy, meanwhile, is aware that his situation at the Santiato Bernabeu isn't ideal. The Frenchman now has a fight on his hands to get his career back on track, and there's a belief that it might not happen with the LaLiga giants.

Fenerbahce eyeing David Alaba

David Alaba

Fenerbahce are eyeing a move for David Alaba this summer, according to AS. The Austrian defender's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of next season and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Alaba has struggled with injuries in recent times and is no longer a first team regular for the LaLiga giants. The arrival of Dean Huijsen from Bounemouth this summer has only complicated matters for the 33-year-old.

Fenerbahce are eyeing an opportunity, but the move appears unlikely due to various reasons. Alaba has previously expressed his admiration for Galatasaray, which won't sit well with Fenerbahce fans.

Interestingly, Real Madrid could be open to letting him go for a reduced fee this summer. However, the Turkish club do not have the finances to afford Austrian's €13m annual wages.

Rodrygo Goes not interested in joining Manchester United

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes isn't attracted by the opportunity to join Manchester United this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian remains heavily linked with an exit from Real Madrid after struggling for game time of late.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are in the market for attacking reinforcements and reportedly have Rodrygo on their agenda. Manchester United are desperate to get back to their best after finishing 15th in the league last season.

Rodrygo has been identified as a candidate who can improve their attack, but the 24-year-old has no desire to move to Old Trafford. Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal are apparently in the race as well this summer.

