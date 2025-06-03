Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Antonio Rudiger renewal, club suffer Alvaro Carreras blow, and more - June 3, 2025

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign. Xabi Alonso's team, however, have a chance to turn their season around at the FIFA Club World Cup this month.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are contemplating a new deal for Antonio Rudiger. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Alvaro Carreras this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 3, 2025.

Real Madrid plan Antonio Rudiger renewal

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid are planning to tie Antonio Rudiger down to a new deal, according to journalist Santi Aouna (via Madrid Universal). The German defender has been a first-team regular for Los Blancos since arriving from Chelsea in 2022.

Rudiger registered 50 appearances across competitions this season and is currently out with a knee injury that requires surgery. However, the 32-year-old is expected to be fit for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The LaLiga giants have already strengthened their backline by roping in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. The situation has added to speculation regarding Rudiger's future, especially since his contract expires next year.

Recent reports have suggested that clubs from Saudi Arabia are keen to prise the player away this summer. The German was recently seen having a meal with Al-Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

However, it appears that Real Madrid consider the player an integral part of their setup and are not considering his departure this year. In fact, the Spanish giants are even contemplating handing him an extension to his current deal. Rudiger, meanwhile, remains settled at the Santiago Bernabeu and isn't looking to leave either.

Los Blancos suffer Alvaro Carreras blow

Alvaro Carreras

Negotiations between Real Madrid and Benfica regarding a move for Alvaro Carreras have hit a standstill, according to COPE (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants have apparently identified the Spaniard as an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, who have failed to impress.

Carreras has reportedly agreed to personal terms ahead of the move, but the Portuguese side are reluctant to let him go immediately. Los Blancos want to complete the deal ahead of the June 10 deadline, which will enable the player to feature at the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Benfica are also participating in the summer tournament, and are asking for more time to find an able replacement. Meanwhile, the player's release clause is set at €50m, but Manchester United's €18m buyback clause is also complicating matters.

The Portuguese club, as things stand, will have to offer a significant part of the transfer fee to the Red Devils. However, Carreras has his eyes set only on a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, which should help matters for Xabi Alonso's side.

Real Madrid open to more defensive additions

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid are open to signing another central defender this summer, according to Marca (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants have already roped in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, while they also have Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and David Alaba on their roster.

Raul Asencio has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign and is likely to be heavily involved under Xabi Alonso as well. However, Los Blancos are not ruling out further additions, especially amid Rudiger and Alaba's injury concerns.

